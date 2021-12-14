MP denounces radio broadcaster for homophobia against first gay to present JN

posted on 12/13/2021 3:29 PM

(credit: reproduction)

The Public Ministry of the State of Goiás (MPGO) filed a complaint against radio broadcaster Luiz Gama for the crimes of homophobia and homophobic insult against journalist Matheus Ribeiro.

In November 2019, Matheus Ribeiro became the first open homosexual to present Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo.

After the TV news broadcast, Luiz Gama used twitter to make homophobic comments about him. “Putz! Where is Brazil going to end up? Burning the donut is now fashionable. An average quality TV news presenter turned the tide in national journalism just because he revealed that his donut is available. The professional quality that… “, he wrote.

A day later, the broadcaster published a video in which he admitted having made a mistake. “I want to acknowledge here my mistake, some exaggerations I made in posts that were mistakenly interpreted as racist or homophobic,” he said.

Luiz Gama was removed from the program he presented on Bandeirantes radio in Goiânia.

