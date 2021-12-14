Naomie Harris, James Bond actress, reveals that she was harassed by a big star in a casting test

Actress also spoke about changes in the film industry after the Me Too movement

After four years of the beginning of the Move Me Too, people are starting to wonder what has changed in the film industry. After the publications in the The New York Times have encouraged women to report decades of sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood, some actresses have noticed a difference in professional treatment, as is the case of the actress Naomie Harris.

With a filmography that goes from moonlight even the classic extermination and the character moneypenny in the latest films in the franchise 007, the actress said she was harassed by a “great star” from the cinema in an interview for the deadline.

With no details on the actor’s name, Naomie said he slipped his hand under her skirt during a text reading.

“What was shocking about what happened was that the casting director was there and also the director of the movie and of course nobody said anything because he was and is a big star. That was my only incident with #MeToo, so I felt lucky, given how frequent this behavior is.”

She also told a little about the situation in the current cinematographic work market in relation to harassment:

“Now things have definitely changed: I was on a project where a #MeToo situation occurred and there was no hesitation, [o assediador] was removed immediately.”

Even with the actress pointing out the changes in attitudes in the industry, it is important to emphasize that this is still a sensitive issue, given that figures who suffered a forced hiatus due to popular pressure are returning to cinemas, as is the case with the actor Kevin Spacey.

Among the #MeToo cases, the most popular was that of the former film producer Harvey Weinstein, with more than 80 women appointing him as the author of some type of sexual misconduct.

