Negative temperatures hinder search for US tornado survivors | World

Three days after the devastating tornado hits across six US states, rescue services are racing against the clock in their search for survivors. In freezing temperatures, a large task force with the help of volunteers tries to clean up and rebuild the affected areas. US President Joe Biden is expected to visit the region on Wednesday (15).

According to the latest assessment of victims, at least 88 people died throughout the affected region. In the state of Kentucky alone, 74 were killed, but 110 residents are still missing.

Satellite images show before and after the passage of US tornadoes

As time goes by, it becomes harder and harder to find survivors. A few days from the beginning of winter, it is very cold in the region, which also faces negative temperatures.

The hardest-hit cities have neither energy nor water, and the rescue teams are insufficient for so much work and devastation. According to local authorities, the reconstruction could take years. At least a thousand homes were damaged or completely destroyed in the state of Kentucky alone.

Kentucky Governor Andy Besher said it could take a week or even longer for the exact death toll to be confirmed. Several victims have yet to be identified. Very moved, he declared that the ages of victims so far range from five months to 86 years.

Tornado leaves dead and wreaks havoc in Kentucky, USA

Besher also urged the population to prepare for the increased death toll. According to him, the number of missing people must be much higher than official records show so far.

The state’s first lady, Britainy Beshear, was also very emotional at the press conference on Monday (13) when talking about toy fundraising for families who have lost everything. Her voice cracking, she couldn’t even finish the sentence.

In Kentucky’s hardest hit cities, Mayfield and Dawson Springs, authorities are also trying to hastily build large structures and temporary houses to shelter those who have lost everything. Volunteers from across the country are invited to the region to help clean up and rebuild the area.

More than 30 tornadoes have passed through six central US states. In addition to Kentucky, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois were hit.

1 of 1 Satellite images show the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory and nearby buildings in Kentucky on January 28, 2017, top and bottom on Saturday, December 11, 2021, after a tornado caused severe damage to the area — Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP Satellite images show the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory and nearby buildings in Kentucky on Jan. 28, 2017, top and bottom on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 after a tornado caused severe damage to the area — Photo : Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP

Federal and state authorities are investigating the collapse of the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, where six people died. Company officials defended the security procedures.

Tornadoes are uncommon during winter

Although devastating tornadoes are rare in December, these phenomena have been recorded four more times in the past 21 years: in 2000, 2015, 2018 and 2019. However, they are much more common in April and May, the Northern Hemisphere spring period.

Last Friday (10), when the center of the United States was hit by about 30 tornadoes, it was hot, humidity was high and there was the arrival of a cold front, the same factors that cause major storms in spring.

Today, scientists know that there is a relationship between global warming and the frequency of hurricanes, heat waves and droughts, for example. However, according to several American researchers, it is difficult to say the role of climate change in the formation of tornadoes, mainly because there is little data on the subject. Furthermore, not all tornadoes are recorded, and it is difficult to do a full survey because many occur in isolated, rural areas, and no one reports them when they do not cause damage.

Therefore, US President Joe Biden intends to form a team to study tornadoes and build a more accurate history. At the moment, the only solution is to build structures that resist these phenomena, which is already done in the state of Florida, to resist hurricanes.

Biden’s visit to Kentucky

The White House announced that the US president will visit the most devastated areas on Wednesday, including Mayfield and Dawson Springs, cities that were completely destroyed by the tornadoes. Biden said the federal government will provide all the necessary support for as long as it takes to help the region.

The Democratic leader said he was particularly concerned about the mental health of survivors and the uncertainties they face about the future.

About 400 agents of the National Guard were sent to the region to try to streamline the process of cleaning up, rebuilding, helping in the search for victims and finding shelter for those who lost everything.