Neném and Paula invade motel to save Flávia · TV News

Paula Terrare (Giovanna Antonelli) and Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will try to save Flávia (Valentina Herszage) from a snag in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. The duo will invade the motel suite where the pole dance dancer will be with Conrado (Alex Nader). The young woman, however, will be shot after being discovered by the bandit in the Globo telenovela.

Forced to participate in yet another coup at the behest of Cora (Valentina Bandeira), the dancer will be trapped after seducing the militia member. He’s going to require a night for two with her. Pink, then, will open the game and tell that she was persuaded to participate in a plot against him in this Monday’s chapter (13).

The dancer will still deliver that Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg) are hiding in the next room. The criminal will go after the twin brothers, but will promise to end up with Murilo’s girlfriend (Jaffar Bambirra) when he returns. Desperate, she will call Baby.

The football player will run to the motel with Paula to help her friend. “It’s locked, Baby! The guy’s coming! He’s armed! Get me out of here!”, Flavia will scream. The former ace will break down the door, but the twins will show up in the suite right away.

“You betrayed us, rogue! You’re going to pay!”, Neco will say, about to pull the trigger. Nedda’s son (Elizabeth Savala) will attempt to disarm the boy, who will fire before falling to the ground after being hit. “I think I was shot. I’m the one who’s going to die…”, Flávia will lament, hit by the shot. She will be taken by the couple to the hospital.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

