Neto criticizes interest in Cavani

During the opening of today’s Donos da Bola, Neto did not spare criticism from the Corinthians board for showing interest in hiring Cavani. The former player pointed out that the club has other things to worry about.

“Do you really want to hire Cavani? You’re kidding, right? That Cavani, you have to pay 13th, you have to pay vacation. By the way, Roger Guedes received a proposal from Roma, you have to worry about him, you have to be careful worrying if Jô wants to play soccer, because he stays in the zone for four days. That’s what we have to worry about. I’m not going to talk about Cavani to get an audience,” said Neto.

The presenter also mentioned that Corinthians does not have the money to pay what the Uruguayan player earns.

“Cavani is 34 years old and earns 6 million a month, he earns in pounds, do you have any idea of ​​what this is? No sponsor gives that money, only Palmeiras has 50 million on his shirt with Crefisa and FAM. Paulinho is in it. right, yes! Stop clowning, the fan can’t take it anymore,” he commented.

Neto also commented that the 2021 season was not good for Timão and that the club needs to improve to have results and fight for titles.

“This year you didn’t win Paulista, Copa do Brasil, Brasileiro and do you think the work is good? Corinthians only went to Libertadores because the championship was bad. They have to do what Palmeiras, Atlético and Fortaleza did. The board has to look for young players and not lie the way they are,” he added