Neto criticizes J aps sumio and demands positioning from the Corinthians board

The news of Jô’s disappearance in the last three days did not go unnoticed by one of the biggest idols of the club. This Monday, former midfielder Neto criticized the Corinthians player for his stance.

During the program the Ball Owners, gives TV Bandeirantes, whose Neto is the presenter, the idol stated that Jô’s goals and assists do not justify the lack of professionalism of the 77 shirt.

“You disappeared, it was at the Douglas Costa stop, but your numbers are good at Corinthians and I have nothing to do with your private life. nothing with anyone’s private life. But, wait a minute, you are a football player, you need to get in physical shape… Oh, Flavinho! Oh, Duilio! Oh, Roberto de Andrade! Oh, Sylvinho! If it was a kid, you’d blow the boy up. If it were Neymar, I’d beat up ‘Os Donos da Bola’, if it were Felipe Melo, if I were Deyverson,” said Neto.

The alvinegro idol also demanded a position from the club’s board of directors. The reason is that Corinthians has not yet commented on the case. This Monday morning, Jô announced the end of his marriage and even claimed to be “a sucker”.

“What’s up, Joe? So, Corinthians coaching staff? ‘Oh, but he’s on vacation’. He’s on vacation, but it went well this year, right? Three and a half years of contract, almost R$ 1 million per month. And he will be Corinthians’s center forward to compete in Paulista, Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil, Libertadores – which can take on Boca and River. I’m already scared. But not Jo. Joe is gone. ‘They forgot me’. Either you tell the truth or you don’t. But it’s the second, the third, the fourth and the fifth… Then, the game ends, go to the Grêmio party”, he added.

It is worth remembering that the information about Jô’s disappearance was provided by columnist Léo Dias, from Metrópoles. The player was absent after the Corinthians trip, last Thursday, to Rio Grande do Sul, and was at Douglas Costa’s party on Friday night. Since then, he has not contacted his family.

In time: shirt 77 ended the season as Corinthians’ top scorer, with ten goals scored. In addition, he also established himself as the player with the highest number of assists in the year, with the most goals in the century for the club and the top scorer at Neo Química Arena.

