Neto detonates Deyverson’s attitude and threatens the Palmeiras striker: ‘He’s going to get hit’

Credit: Editing – Reproduction/Bandeirantes – Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Without speaking out, the former player Neto sent a message to the forward Deyverson, from Palmeiras, after a controversy carried out during a video call with goalkeeper Jailson. On the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Monday (13), the presenter said that the Palestinian shirt 9 showed the middle finger during a conversation he was having with former goalkeeper alviverde.

“Let me give you a message Deyverson. I was having Jailson’s Farewell Party, which I gave his mom a kiss on Facetime, when you pointed the middle finger at me Deyverson, the next time you come here on the Band, you come here to personally point. I break your finger”, said Neto, threatening the Verdão attacker afterwards.

“Not to mention you’ll be beaten by me when I find you, and wherever I find you. Because if you’re a man, do it in person. Man is man. What you did is kept with me. Get smart”, concluded Neto.

Recently, after winning the Libertadores, where he was the protagonist of the title won against Flamengo, Deyverson was at Bandeirantes and participated in the program “Jogo Aberto”, hosted by Renata Fan and Denílson, and was not in the attraction of Neto, who goes to air soon after. From the Palestinian cast, the idol of Timão interviewed Dudu and defensive midfielder Danilo.

READ TOO:

Cavani at Corinthians, future of Douglas Costa, reinforcement at Palmeiras, sale at Grêmio: football news at the weekend

Palmeiras takes first decision after order from Leila Pereira

Palmeiras wins European competitor in fight for Uruguayan striker

Palmeiras releases three players in a week and may have more outings in the next few days; see names

Cavani at Corinthians, future of Douglas Costa, reinforcement at Palmeiras, sale at Grêmio: football news at the weekend

Diego Costa, Willian and more: 16 reinforcements who arrived in the middle of Serie A

Vinicius Junior, Claudinho and more: Brazilian highlights around the world

Copa do Brasil: When is the second game in the final?