Never released: Nokia Ion Mini 2 appears running nauOS system based on Android KitKat

In mid-2014 Nokia tried to bet on its own operating system with support for Android applications in order to unlink its total dependence on Windows Phone, software that despite having won a legion of fans headed for failure after the developer’s onslaughts. Through ‘Nokia X Platform Software’ the Finnish giant focused on regaining its position in the world market and reaching a new target audience of users. This platform was originally intended for the four devices of the X line, while other devices would receive nauOS.





Samsung

13 Dec



economy and market

10 ten

This operating system would be Nokia’s bet to circumvent the decline of Windows Phone due to several factors that made the existence of the software unfeasible, such as the low availability of applications in the store and difficulty in attracting more developers, for example. In images released last week by a Twitter user, it is possible to see the curious design of the Nokia Ion Mini 2, a device that was never released by the manufacturer, but which appears running the nauOS operating system on Android KitKat version 4.4.2.

As shown in the photos, the device has a screen on its front touch screen of approximately 5 inches and which has a significant amount of edges on the sides and bottom of the device, a very common feature in models launched in 2014. The entire construction meets what we find in other cell phones, however there is a rear unevenness that attracts attention when the device is seen from the side, with the top being thicker and wider than the bottom of the Ion Mini 2, a look that may have been created to offer better ergonomics and grip.

Nokia Ion Mini 2 Video

And the video I promised you. Keep an eye on my account since I am gonna post many canceled Nokia devices over the next few days; including the legendary Kataya: pic.twitter.com/RHEGAeO0PG — Dimitrios Vlachos (@ileios) December 10, 2021

See more about Nokia