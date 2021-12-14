New function on WhatsApp arrives that will be the end for those who like to know what others are doing

2021 was a year of major changes in the Meta company’s most used application in Brazil and, at the end of the year, a new WhatsApp function arrives, which will be the end for those who like to know what others are doing.

Advance by WABetaInfo, site specializing in discovering tools in test versions of the messenger, the feature was confirmed by the application.

This is the possibility of allowing not showing the “online” and the “last seen” for people with whom users have never exchanged any type of messages.

In summary, the main objective is to avoid at once that strangers use the “online” and “last seen” to follow the routine or keep an eye on people through the social network.

The feature is present both in the WhatsApp Beta version for Android and for iOS. After the tests, it should start being released to everyone.

This new tool will also allow you to choose who will be able to see the visa last, being possible to select a specific group of contacts – as with the profile photo.

Another point is that, with it, apps stalker that monitor the “online” activity of user accounts on WhatsApp will also be barred.

This is because from the implemented changes, these services should be without access to this type of information – since the statuses will no longer be shown to strangers.

