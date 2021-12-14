New Honda HR-V will arrive in 2022 without hybrid version

The new Honda HR-V 2022 was spotted again running in final tests in Brazil. This time, the new generation of Japanese SUV, still with heavy camouflage, was photographed by reader João Eduardo Santos in the region of Piracicaba (SP) and continues to hide at least in part its new design, despite being already known since its presentation in the first semester this year.

The powertrain of the new Honda HR-V is a mystery in parts, but now we know it won’t go the way of the Toyota Corolla Cross. The SUV will not be Honda’s second hybrid product in our market, with only combustion engines being reserved for it, as in the current line. The big question is: which ones?

4 Photos

The 1.5 turbo gasoline engine, which today is already part of the HR-V lineup in the top version, Touring, is an almost certain bet. It will remain imported, but it will help in the superior positioning that Honda wants with the new HR-V, despite it not being a medium in dimensions. To try to win over consumers who preferred the Civic, it will bring more items such as adaptive autopilot, lane assistant and collision alert with automatic braking. New car, more equipment, you’re probably thinking about prices, right? Yes, they will follow this path.

New Honda HR-V 2022 just got more refined

And another engine for cheaper versions? Honda has the 1.8 and 2.0 aspirated, produced in Brazil, which are still in the HR-V and say goodbye to the Civic. The 1.5 aspirated with direct injection, presented at City, may be little for the SUV’s size, but nothing prevents Honda from applying updates to its larger engines, such as dual controls with variator and even direct fuel injection – local production collaborates in this sense.

Taillights are integrated into the new Honda HR-V 2023

We’ll find that out closer to launch. The new Honda HR-V will be launched in 2022, probably in the first half, with production in Itirapina (SP), since the plant in Sumaré (SP) has already been stopped and becomes just an administrative and development headquarters.