New video leaks from Andrew Garfield’s movie scene

Spider-Man No Return Home is a film that has been suffering from leaks even before the release of its first trailer, with leaks of images, videos, behind-the-scenes photos, script, cast, etc (check our compilation with the main leaks of the film clicking here).

Recently the plot of the movie was leaked almost in its entirety on the internet, with a Chinese description and things could get even worse, with more leaks, with images this time, as early screenings will start happening from Monday night (13) .

And as if the possibility of fans leaking something wasn’t enough, Sony Pictures itself also manages the feat of leaking its own content in an interview to promote the film.

It turns out that Tom Holland and Zendaya were doing an interview for an Arab channel, talking quietly while scenes from the film (scenes already released) played on a screen to the side. Behold, an UNPRECEDENTED frame appears.

The frame contains none other than Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, full costume and all. In the scene he appears talking to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, apparently in the basement of Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum.

Watch the interview below and watch from the 40 seconds of video, it’s a fast frame but you can identify it perfectly:

لقاء حصري مع أبطال فيلم

Spider-Man: No Way Home

حكوا خل اله عن كواليس العمل وشعور هم بعد هذه السنوات و اللمسات التي أضافوها#ScoopWithRaya#MBC2@ScoopWithRaya @RAYA official

اشترك الآن وتابع الحلقات على #ShahidVIPhttps://t.co/18ahhkDEyg pic.twitter.com/JP6ZkJ5Ar8 — mbc2 (@mbc2) December 12, 2021

This was a big mistake by Sony, which ended up releasing important content and kept secret for editing the interview, something that shouldn’t happen, releasing only previously released content.

As much as the probability that this is 100% true is very high, for now we will treat it as a rumor until there is some kind of confirmation from reputable sources or even when we watch the movie.

But hey, did you enjoy seeing Andrew Garfield come back in his most beloved full-on outfit? Stay tuned here at Marvel legacy not to miss anything new!

READ TOO!

Spider-Man: No Return Home is the official title of the sequel to Spider-Man: Away from Home. The third solo film starring Tom Holland. The film is part of the MCU Multiverse Trilogy, started by WandaVision and followed by Doctor Strange 2!

In addition to Holland, the EPIC cast of Spider-Man 3 count with Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Yes, veterans are back! Including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and the villains: Willem Dafoe (Green elf), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro)!

Can you believe?! ARANHAVERSO IS REAL and the film is currently scheduled to arrive in Brazilian cinemas on the day 16 of DECEMBER 2021.

Read ALL ABOUT Spider-Man: No Return Home!