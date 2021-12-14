Newly released spin off “Sex and The City” is already causing controversy

Since last Thursday (9), fans of the series sex and the city began to kill the nostalgia for the adventures of the most beloved troupe of friends in New York. In ten episodes, the revival “Just Like That”, by HBO Max is a continuation of the story of the protagonists, now in their 50s.

But, from the announcement of the production’s debut until the days following the release, some controversies have already mobilized the public – starting with the important embezzlement of the character Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), one of the most beloved characters in history, who is not in the revival ; and culminating in the recent case of a company’s stock crash caused by a situation that occurs in the very first episode.

Below, we’ll explain these two stories better. But beware: this text contains spoilers!

Where is Samantha?

Without Kim Cattrall’s character, the plot follows the other three protagonists: Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis). Cattrall’s absence was publicized as a simple refusal of the actress to work, but it is known that she has a long-standing dislike of Sarah Jessica Parker.

Samantha Jones’ interpreter has repeatedly stated that she would never work with her former co-star again. In the plot, his absence is explained by claiming that Samantha would have gone to London and cut ties with the other three protagonists.

Active on Twitter, Kim Cattrall didn’t speak directly about the series launch, but enjoyed posts from the public referencing the production. “It’s that simple… [And Just Like That] I find myself just wanting to watch anything that has Kim Cattrall,” shot a profile.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cattrall co-starred together in the six seasons of the series, between 1998 and 2004, and in two films, released in 2008 and 2010. After several years of fan expectations for a third film, this possibility was ruled out by the refusal of the actress from Samantha Jones.

At the time, the British newspaper “Daily Mail” reported that Kim Cattrall would have restricted his participation on the condition that Warner Bros. produced other films she was developing, and, by not accepting to meet such demand, the studio would have stopped the project of “Sex and the City 3”. Cattrall rebutted such information, stating on his Twitter that he would have simply denied the idea of ​​making a third film, still in 2016.

In the same year, during an interview on the American program “Entertainment Tonight”, the actress declared that she and the other actresses of “Sex and the City” would never have been really friends and reiterated her decision not to return to play Samantha Jones, defending herself against accusations that she was “asking too much” or behaving like a “diva” because she no longer wanted the role.

In this regard, Cattrall criticized the behavior of Carrie Bradshaw’s interpreter. “I think Sarah Jessica Parker could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her problem is,” she said.

In 2018, a tragic situation made the conflict between the two explicit. Kim Cattrall’s brother was found dead after a few days missing. Sarah Jessica Parker expressed her solidarity in a post made by her former co-star, but the gesture displeased Cattrall, who excluded the comments and explained in a post that she did not want any contact from Parker.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time. My mom asked me when Sarah Jessica Parker, this hypocrite, will leave me alone? Your continual contact is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now too. Let me be very clear, you are not my family or my friend, so I am writing to tell you for the last time: stop exploring our tragedy to restore your ‘nice’ personality”, wrote the actress in her Instagram.

In the same publication, Cattrall shared an article in the “New York Post” titled “Inside the ‘Mean Girls’ Culture That Destroyed ‘Sex and the City’.” The text contained anonymous accounts of Sarah Jessica Parker’s abusive attitudes and pointed to salary disparities between the actresses who played Samantha and Carrie.

After dropping more than 10% with the debut of “And Just Like That”, Peloton releases video to reverse effect

More unusual than the death of the character Big (Cris Noth) in the first episode of the revival of “Sex and the City”, only the consequence that the script caused in real life. In the series, the character has a heart attack after a practice spinning on a Peloton exercise bike. Last Friday (10), the day after the production debut, the company’s shares had a drop of 11.3%.

In response, Peloton released an ad this Sunday featuring actor Chris Noth and influencer Jess King, who made a cameo appearance on the series as trainer Allegra. In the video, the actor who plays Big asks, “Shall we take another ride? Life is too short.” A narrator then describes the health benefits of spinning, and in the end says, “He’s alive.” Check it out below: