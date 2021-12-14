Nine cases of Influenza A H3N2 are registered in Bahia – Acorda Cidade

Published on 12/13/2021 5:32 pm.

The document guides health teams to the need to intensify surveillance actions in suspected cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG).

Data from the last bulletin released by the State Epidemiological Surveillance this Monday (13) indicate that Bahia registers nine cases of Influenza A H3N2. Confirmed cases occurred in Salvador and Lauro de Freitas, five females and four males, aged between 30 and 85 years.

“State and municipal surveillance are closely monitoring to follow this epidemic curve. It is worth remembering that the non-pharmacological prevention measures used to prevent Covid-19 also serve to prevent Influenza. It is essential that the population continues to invest in the use of masks and gel alcohol. We also have the influenza vaccine, which is the main intervention mechanism available in public health”, highlights the technician of the state immunization coordination, Ramon Saavedra.

Vaccination

This priority group is composed of children between 6 months and 6 years old; pregnant and postpartum women; people aged 60 years and over; indigenous peoples and quilombolas; population deprived of liberty; adolescents under socio-educational measures; people with comorbidities or permanent disabilities.

In Bahia, according to data from the Ministry of Health’s Influenza Panel, 5,635,200 doses of the Influenza vaccine were distributed and 4,838,703 were applied during the Influenza Campaign in 2021, reaching an average coverage of 94.3%. In 2020, the average coverage reached 93.55% of the target audience.