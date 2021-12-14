No Return Home has first reactions and Rotten Tomatoes score released

Movie premieres this week!

After much waiting, rumors and leaks, Spider-Man: No Return Home finally hits theaters this week. On this Monday night, in the US, the premiere of the film, with it being shown in its entirety. Now, the first reactions to the film were released by those who attended the event.

As expected, most people are praising the film’s sheer scope, which has a very ambitious plot. However, another part is saying that the Marvel and Sony film is quite emotional.

In addition to the reactions, the first reviews of the film were also revealed, and in the Rotten Tomatoes aggregator, the film debuted with 100% approval, based on 45 reviews accounted for.

Check out the first reactions below, no spoilers:

Brian Truitt from USAToday:

“Spider-Man: No Return Home is probably the best moment I’ve had in film since Ultimatum. Tom Holland just runs everything and even though he’s absolutely insane at times, it’s a VERY Spider movie.”

Peter Sciretta from Slash Film:

“Spider-Man: No Return Home feels like a movie version of a big comic book event (in the style of Batman: Silence). It was more emotional than I was expecting, it justifies the ending I didn’t like for Far From Home and sends the franchise in an exciting direction.”

Kirsten Acuna from the Insider:

“Spider-Man: No Homecoming is just amazing. Every scene with Willem Dafoe is GREAT. A love letter to fans. I don’t even want to say anything else. I love Back to Home, but this might be my favorite from the trilogy. Can’t wait to watch it again”

Erik Davis from Fandango:

“I can confirm that Spider-Man: No Return Home is Spider-Man’s BEST live acton. An emotional and emotional ending to the ‘Back Home’ trilogy, but also a smart, fun and lively tribute to 20 years of Spider-Man movies. Hilarious and heartbreaking, I honestly loved every second.”

Kevin Polowy from Yahoo:

“Spider-Man: No Homecoming is epic. Really impressed with how much he delivers. They might even say he delivers too much. Funny, frantic and very emotional. I can’t imagine any Spider fan being disappointed.”

The official synopsis of the film reads:

“For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friend from the neighborhood is unmasked, and he can no longer separate his normal life from the risky routine of a superhero. When he asks for Doctor Strange’s help, everything gets even more dangerous, forcing him to discover the true meaning of being Spider-Man”.

Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch in your cast.

The film opens in December 16th this year, only in theaters.

