Now official: Galaxy S22 line listed on Samsung’s support site

Raju Singh 4 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Now official: Galaxy S22 line listed on Samsung’s support site 10 Views

We’ve already seen several leaks indicating specs and even the design that the Galaxy S22 lineup should adopt next year, but today an official Samsung source has listed the entire lineup. We are talking about the Samsung support site in China, where the models have been identified as SM-S901U, SM-S906U and SM-S908U.

Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from R$ 5,434

Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G from R$5,434 1


Samsung
10 ten

Slated to arrive in January, Galaxy S21 FE has new images and pre

Slated to arrive in January, Galaxy S21 FE has new images and prices revealed in rumor 95


economy and market
10 ten

According to FCC certifications, the SM-S908U model is the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which can be named Galaxy S22 Note if it really has a compartment for the S Pen, which would make official the merger of the S line with the Note, which was discontinued.

Image: Samsung.com

The SM-S901U and SM-S906U models are the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus that will be sold in the US, after all the Chinese models will be identified by an “O” instead of a “U” ending.

In addition, benchmarks have already indicated that devices sold in the United States and Korea will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, while other regions should have the Exynos 2200 with AMD GPU.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra be

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to be released in January with SD 8 Gen 1 and attractive price, rumor says 10


Samsung
10 ten

Samsung Galaxy S22: Top of the Line Batteries

Samsung Galaxy S22: top of the line batteries are approved in Brazil with up to 4,855 mAh 39


economy and market
10 ten

Finally, Samsung is expected to make the new series official in early February during the Galaxy Unpacked Event. The series launch should also take place days later, in the same month. The most powerful model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note is expected to ship with a set of 4 cameras with a 108 megapixel main sensor.

know more

Everson Beaker VIAFONTE

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

PlayStation has promotion with end-of-year offers at up to 75% off

THE Christmas it’s not here yet, but you can already start looking for your next …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved