Now official: Galaxy S22 line listed on Samsung’s support site

We’ve already seen several leaks indicating specs and even the design that the Galaxy S22 lineup should adopt next year, but today an official Samsung source has listed the entire lineup. We are talking about the Samsung support site in China, where the models have been identified as SM-S901U, SM-S906U and SM-S908U.
According to FCC certifications, the SM-S908U model is the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which can be named Galaxy S22 Note if it really has a compartment for the S Pen, which would make official the merger of the S line with the Note, which was discontinued.
The SM-S901U and SM-S906U models are the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus that will be sold in the US, after all the Chinese models will be identified by an “O” instead of a “U” ending.
In addition, benchmarks have already indicated that devices sold in the United States and Korea will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, while other regions should have the Exynos 2200 with AMD GPU.
Finally, Samsung is expected to make the new series official in early February during the Galaxy Unpacked Event. The series launch should also take place days later, in the same month. The most powerful model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note is expected to ship with a set of 4 cameras with a 108 megapixel main sensor.
