Nubank (NUBR33) started selling shares in Brazil; check the prices of the BDRs

THE Nubank officially entered the Brazilian Stock Exchange, B3, after its debut on the American Stock Exchange NYSE. In the same way as the IPO (Initial Public Offering) held in the USA, fintech held a live on the internet to accompany the event and also presented information about the financial market in Brazil.

This IPO on the Brazilian stock exchange is a big step for Nubank, which carried out an ostensible campaign to encourage Brazilians to invest in the company. Through the application, the digital bank distributed BDRs to more than 7.5 million customers through the program NuSocios.

The company also carried out a share reserve action on its platform, helping to secure a base of 815,000 investors in its debut on the stock exchange.

According to B3 representatives, the company’s initiatives are favorable to stimulate investments in Brazil.

Value of BDRs and valuation

Last week, fintech priced the so-called “little bits” in R$8.36 each, however, after debuting on the American stock exchange, the shares have already appreciated in value. Nubank’s BDRs are listed under the brand name NUBR33 and are currently worth R$11.46.

On the day of its NYSE debut, Nubank, according to MarketWatch, also appreciated about 25% in its shares. Because of this, the valuation of the digital bank has grown to about $50 billion.

As a result, in addition to being at the top of the list of the largest financial institutions in Latin America, Nubank is already among the three largest companies listed on the Brazilian stock exchange. From the appreciation of the debut, Nubank took the lead from Ambev and is only behind from Vale (US$ 69.7 billion) and Petrobras (US$ 71 billion), according to the list to Suno.

Nubank

Nubank is a pioneering Brazilian startup company in the financial services segment, acting as a credit card and fintech operator with operations in Brazil, headquartered in São Paulo and founded on May 6, 2013 by David Vélez