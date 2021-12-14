Nubank slumps in New York after rallying on debut

Last Thursday, (9), the Nubank (NU) started off on the right foot in New York: it priced its shares at the ceiling of the indicative range of the IPO and saw its shares soar by more than 30% on the first day of trading. But everything that goes up comes down. And it didn’t take long for that to happen. At NYSE, the papers closed the day with 8.78% devaluation.

This is likely profit taking after the first two days of trading, when Nubank shares have soared by more than 30%.

The design of the public offering contributes to this volatility. Nubank’s IPO did not have lock up for most investors, with the exception of members of the board of directors, directors and clients who accepted the “little piece” in the form of a BDR, receipt of a fraction of a digital bank share, traded on the Brazilian stock exchange.

THE lock up it is a mechanism that forces those who enter the offer to remain in possession of the shares for a predetermined period.

It is, therefore, a way of encouraging investors to buy the paper with a longer-term view, prioritizing the company’s characteristics and business prospects, and not looking at a possible short-term appreciation.

By choosing not to adopt this rule, the bank left most investors free to “flip”, that is, to enter the popular IPO in anticipation of a rapid appreciation of the shares in the first days of trading, to sell them soon after, with profit.

Thus, many investors chose to sell their shares, even knowing that nothing changed in the outlook for the purple card bank in just three days of trading.

Here, the Nubank situation is similar. Papers are also traded in red. The bank’s BDR (NUBR33) closed down 7.39%.