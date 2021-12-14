Nurse who wanted to catch coronavirus dies of covid

An employee at a hospital in Italy died of covid-19 after not getting vaccinated and saying she would like to get the new coronavirus.







Photo: Reproduction

revealed by local newspaper Il Piccolo, the case took place in Alessandria, in the north of the country, and was confirmed by the nurses union NurSind.

“We respect everyone’s convictions, even if they sometimes cost their lives, but we regret that even today there may be unscientific positions,” the organization said.

Nurse Anna Caruso, 64, was suspended from work for not having been vaccinated against covid, although health professionals were the first category to be immunized in Italy.

“I hope to get this virus. Okay, I’m a conspiracyist, a denial. Rather than dying crawling, it’s better to die standing up,” the nurse said in a video posted on social media in November.

Lorenzo Lucchini, mayor of Acqui Terme, the city where Caruso lived, lamented what had happened and said that the news “cannot cause indifference”. “We need to get vaccinated to overcome this health emergency. Vaccines are our best instrument to fight covid”, declared Lucchini, who is also a nurse.

Vaccination is mandatory for health professionals in Italy, and those who refuse immunizations can be removed from work and their salary suspended. .