Ômicron: 2 doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca induce less antibodies

According to an Oxford University study published last Saturday (11), two doses of AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines induce lower levels of neutralizing antibodies against the Ômicron variant. The article also warns that the new strain has the potential to lead to a new wave of infections, including among people already vaccinated against covid-19.

The study — which has not yet been reviewed — took blood samples from individuals already vaccinated with two doses of one of the pharmaceutical companies in question, and then measured the level of neutralizing antibodies generated in response to the vaccination. However, the researchers themselves point out that this effectiveness is greater with a third dose.

“These data can help those developing vaccination strategies to determine ways to better protect the population and send the message that people susceptible to the booster dose should take it,” says lead author of the study, Gavin Screaton. The researcher emphasizes that, although there is no evidence of an increased risk of serious disease or inactivation of the virus among those vaccinated, it is still necessary to be cautious.

Two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca induce less antibodies to Ômicron (Image: Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash)

Matthew Snape, another researcher involved in the study, recognizes that the data obtained are important, but there is still research to be done. “[Os dados] they only examine the neutralizing antibodies after the second dose, but they don’t tell us about cellular immunity, and this will also be tested in stored samples as soon as the tests are available”, he guarantees.

Source: MedRxiv via Oxford University