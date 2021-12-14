Ômicron reduces antibody levels generated by two doses of vaccines, says Oxford study – Health

At vaccines gives to do and of the AstraZeneca induce less neutralizing antibodies against Ômicron than against other variants of the nouveau coronavirus, revealed a study published on Monday, 13, in the United Kingdom. The work, prepared by Oxford University, indicates that while there is no evidence that Ômicron poses a greater risk of serious illness or death, the lower effectiveness of vaccines makes “an increase in infections among people who have already had the virus and among those vaccinated” more likely.

Thus, the researchers involved defend that booster doses can be important to prevent infections by the new strain, whose risk of contagion is greater, according to preliminary research. To carry out the study, the researchers used blood samples from volunteers, vaccinated with the immunizing agent developed by the University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. The Pfizer product was also tested in partnership with BioNTech.

The results show that, when faced with Ômicron, there is a “substantial drop” in the level of neutralizing antibodies generated – the antibodies that bind to a virus and interfere with its ability to infect a cell. Gavin Screaton, lead author of the study, says “these data will be helpful to those developing vaccines and vaccination strategies.”

Neutralizing antibodies is just one front of the immune system, and scientists are researching how so-called T cells respond to the strain, with information expected in the coming weeks. Blood samples were collected from volunteers participating in a study on the mixture of different immunizing agents and the variations in effectiveness between the different intervals between one dose and another. / WITH INTERNATIONAL AGENCIES