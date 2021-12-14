Open Banking: on the eve of phase 4, sharing ecosystem reaches 1 million authorizations, says BC

On the eve of phase 4, Open Banking, a system for sharing financial data, reached 1 million bank customer consents in its first four months of activation, according to information from the Central Bank (BC) released on Monday. fair (13).

BC explained that the number of authorizations for shares may include more than one consent from the same customer, therefore, it is not possible to nail that one million people have already joined Open Banking.

The results are still not very significant in terms of quantities, but the monetary authority highlighted that the numbers “are within expectations and exceed the quantity seen in other countries”. Many consumers still do not understand the concept of Open Banking and it may take a while for people to feel ready to join the ecosystem.

Today, 700 financial institutions authorized and supervised by the BC participate in the ecosystem. In addition, according to BC confirmed to the G1, about 51 million connections have already been made between financial institutions or with companies that develop solutions and business models since the beginning of Open Banking.

It is worth remembering that Open Banking began in February this year, with a more bureaucratic stage 1, which consisted of sharing data from participating institutions with each other.

The second phase began on August 13 and began to impact the consumer’s daily life with the possibility of sharing registration data, such as name, CPF/CNPJ, address, credit information, cards, among others.

Phase 3 started on October 29 and was transactional: consumers can make transactions, such as payments and transfers, using Pix as part of Open Banking. In other words, it will be possible to make a payment via Pix through channels that are not necessarily your bank’s internet banking.

This Wednesday (15), the fourth phase of implementation of Open Banking in Brazil begins. It marks a new era in the financial system: it is with it that Open Finance, an evolution of Open Banking, begins.

What changes is the scope: New data such as insurance, pensions and investments will enter the ecosystem and consumers will be able to choose to share more information. The expansion of the scope of data to be shared – surpassing the barriers of registering personal and credit data, and including more complex services – is the name of Open Finance, or open financial system.

Last Friday, BC announced how the implementation will work (see here).

