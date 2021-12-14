Open banking reaches the insurance, investment and pension segments; see what changes in the 4th phase – Economy

BRASÍLIA – Despite its faster adoption than in other countries, open banking – a system that allows the sharing of bank data – is still not very evident in the daily lives of Brazilians. central bank, banks and fintechs defend that the process is a “marathon” and the results will be noticed little by little by the population. The expectation is that some effects will already be felt at the beginning of next year.

In evaluating the Director of Innovation, Banking Products and Services at the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), Leandro Vilain, customers should already start to enjoy some facilities to make payments and transfers via pix, the instant payment system also created by BC.

It is likely that the customer can pay for a purchase in an e-commerce without having to enter the bank’s application, with the push of a button. Or, if you have an account at more than one institution, you will be able to transfer one of them using the balance of the other, if, for example, it is in the red on the first account.

“I think it is feasible in two months, through applications from financial aggregators in the banking sector itself, which will allow the consolidation of operations from more than one bank account. Bank A can provide the aggregator, in which the client can see the statements of bank A and bank B. It will be great especially for the micro-entrepreneur, who has a lot of work in this reconciliation”, explains Vilain.

Initiatives

For these transactions to work, however, the so-called payment initiators, which can be financial or non-financial institutions authorized by the BC, must be fully operational. Febraban’s expectation is that, at the turn of the year, this will happen. According to BC, there are already authorized payment initiators and others with a claim under analysis by the regulator.

After this phase, in the case of e-commerce, it will be necessary to register the stores. “They should be available in the coming months to customers on some e-commerce sites and in transactions within the banks themselves. But it will start small, starting, for example, with a bank”, says Vilain.

News

“Open banking is like the arrival of the internet. In the 1980s, no one really knew what it was for, but they knew it had potential. Today, 67% of banking transactions are carried out via internet banking or mobile phones. Little by little, products with open banking will start to emerge”, he adds, highlighting the banks’ concern with security protocols to protect customer data.

Similarly, Rogerio Melfi, coordinator of the Open Banking Working Group of the Associação Brasileira de Fintechs (ABFintechs), points out that financial institutions are already prepared to make payment transactions, but it is necessary to wait for the “natural evolution of the market” of payment initiators. “Open banking is a marathon. It has evolved with the growing number of connections.”

See how open banking works

What is open banking?

It is a system that allows the sharing of customer data between financial institutions

How it works?

Communication between banks takes place through APIs (Application Programming Interface). It’s the same technology used to authenticate data from a social network to enter the streaming system

What changes?

Open banking should provide a level playing field for financial institutions, which should increase competition between them and ensure better opportunities for consumers

Is open banking secure?

The Central Bank guarantees that it is. The data will remain within the databases of the banks, as is already the case today. There will be no centralization of information in the “cloud”

What is the implementation schedule?

1st phase, February 21st

Restricted to the corporate environment, with information exchange between financial institutions.

Up to 10% of customers now have access to the new sharing system.

3rd phase, October 29:

Freed the carrying out of transactions between financial institutions through open banking, not just data sharing.

It is now possible to share data on insurance, investments, foreign exchange and pension operations.