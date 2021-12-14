Operation investigates ghost employees in the Legislative Chamber

posted on 12/14/2021 06:49 / updated on 12/14/2021 08:29



The Civil Police (PCDF) and the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT) launched this Tuesday morning (12/14) the Melinoe operation, with the aim of investigating ghost employees in the Legislative Chamber (CLDF). The allegations that employees working in the office of Deputy Daniel Donizet (PL) signed the time sheet and did not show up for work date from periods prior to the pandemic.

In 2019, the police began investigations, after receiving information that some employees of the parliamentary cabinet did not exercise their functions and transferred part of their salaries to the parliamentarian through the head of cabinet. During the proceedings, investigators collected evidence that proved that the servers signed the time sheets, but did not attend the CLDF, even before the period of the covid-19 pandemic, in which face-to-face activities were suspended.

Eight search and seizure warrants are served at CLDF and at other addresses in the DF and Goiás. The idea is to gather documents that show the irregularity. Crack payments are also being investigated.

Daniel Donizet’s press office will send a note with the deputy’s defense.

Wait for more information