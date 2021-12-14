Outside Globo, Maria Fernanda Cândido is hired for Fantastic Animals 3 · TV News

Out of Globo’s regular cast since 2011, Maria Fernanda Cândido was officially confirmed in the cast of Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the third film in the saga that follows on from the Harry Potter franchise. In the feature, she will play the new character Vicencia Santos.

“I am very happy to announce that I will represent Brazil in Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets. In the film, I play Vicencia Santos. I can’t wait for you to find out more about her”, wrote the actress on her official Instagram profile.

There were rumors of the participation of Maria Fernanda in the new feature of the franchise, but only this Monday (13) Warner Bros. confirmed the casting of the actress. It is not yet informed if other Brazilian actors are also in the sequel.

Best known for her work on Globo, her last appearance in soap operas was as Joyce in A Força do Querer (2017). She has also appeared in Lado a Lado (2012), Paraíso Tropical (2007) and Terra Nostra (1999). In the last decade, she has devoted herself to work for film and TV series.

Sequel to The Crimes of Grindewald (2018), The Secrets of Dumbledore will show the Harry Potter franchise’s first visit to Brazil. Protagonist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and other characters are expected to appear in Castlewitch, a school of magic for country wizards in the universe created by JK Rowling.

The first trailer for the feature was also revealed on Monday. The preview showed for the first time Mads Mikkelsen as Grindewald, the great villain of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. He will replace Johnny Depp, who was fired from the film after accusations of assaults against ex-wife Amber Heard.

In addition to Redmayne, the film’s cast will also feature the return of Jude Law (Dumbledore), Ezra Miller (Credence), Katherine Waterston (Tina), Dan Fogler (Jacob), Alison Sudol (Queenie) and Callum Turner (Theseus). Directed by David Yates, veteran of the Harry Potter franchise.

See the official announcement of Maria Fernanda Cândido in the cast of Fantastic Animals 3:

Watch the subtitled trailer for the movie below: