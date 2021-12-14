Outside of A Fazenda 13, Aline and MC Gui clash with gossip about Dynho and Sthe · TV News

Eliminated from A Fazenda 13, Aline Mineiro and MC Gui were shocked to discover that Dynho Alves is no longer married to MC Mirella, just as Sthefane Matos is no longer engaged to Victor Igoh. “Are you serious?”, the ex-panicat asked Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa in the Decompression Booth, shown by PlayPlus this Tuesday morning (14).

As soon as they left the rural reality show, the two eliminated spoke with the presenters and discovered that the weather was not good outside the confinement.

“Are you guys worried about something?” Selfie asked. “Do you want to know something that’s going on here?” Lidi teased. “We came here knowing you were going to strafe”, replied MC Gui.

Then the presenter delivered: “Mirella is out of the house, she’s already filed for divorce.” “But I have good news: Sthe’s fiancé is also out of love,” Lidi continued.

Concerned, Aline wanted to know more details about the gossip. “Are you serious?” asked the ex-panicat. “Mirella left home,” Selfie stated once again. “The entire internet wanted the two to make out,” completed the chat commander, referring to the funk girl and Sthe’s ex-fiancé.

“So we didn’t see what you saw, we didn’t see anything great about Dynho and Sthe”, explained MC Gui, very scared by the situation.

Watch the video:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#62 – The Farm 13’s Biggest Disappointments” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos