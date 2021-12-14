“Outside the area” 3 days ago, forward Jô is spotted at a party in Florianopolis

The disappearance of center forward Jô, from Corinthians, reported exclusively by the column LeoDias, seems to be nearing the end. Despite being out of the area since last Thursday (09/12), without giving news to his wife, Claudinha, the athlete was spotted in a good mood in Florianópolis, on Sunday (12/12).

In the images, the center forward of the São Paulo club appears all smiling, in a pagoda. Wearing dark glasses and a smile on his face, the athlete did not seem worried about the repercussions caused by his disappearance, days before celebrating 15 years of marriage.

As published by the column LeoDias, the player dribbled any markings and disappeared after Corinthians lost to Juventude, in the Campeonato Brasileiro. Invited to a party organized by Douglas Costa, from Grêmio, the Corinthians forward proved to be an enemy of the end and hasn’t shown up at home since then.

The willingness of an athlete at the beginning of his career, however, ended up creating a conflict of schedule: next Tuesday (12/14), Jô, 34 years old, is expected at another celebration. And this time, he has a prominent role in the event: the party will crown the renewal of the player’s wedding vows.

Concerned about the athlete’s busy schedule, the LeoDias column got in touch with Claudinha, wife of the Corinthians forward. She didn’t want to answer our calls, and just answered by WhatsApp. “I’m waiting for my husband to come home,” she said.

This Monday (12/12), Jô took to the field at Stories to satisfy family members and admirers. The player posted a note showing regret and saying he was single. Shortly thereafter, he deleted the story.

“I, Jo, messed up with my family once again! I disappointed the woman who always helped me to get up in the worst moments of my life. That’s why I ask you not to attack her, but to me, who am a sucker, for letting me go,” he wrote.

