O’Ward makes his Formula 1 car debut at the edge of testing in Abu Dhabi

Pato O’Ward ended the day of testing in Abu Dhabi in fourth position with McLaren (Photo: McLaren)

Two days after the dramatic title decision, Formula 1 is back on track in Abu Dhabi. This time, with the tests for novice drivers and also the tests promoted by the category in conjunction with Pirelli to evaluate the new 18” tires that will take effect next year. This Tuesday morning (14), full of debuts, such as Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou at Alfa Romeo, and with the presence of the new world champion, Max Verstappen, who stole the show was Pato O’Ward, third placed in Indy in 2021 and who won the chance to drive McLaren’s car in Yas Marina.

McLaren gave the test as a gift to the 22-year-old Mexican thanks to the victory won by the driver with the British team at the Texas 2nd GP this season. In all, the young man from Monterrey has two victories, won a total of five podiums and three poles. In the Indy 500, he finished fourth.

In his debut with an official car, Pato was the fastest of the first test period in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, scoring 1:25s260 in the best of his 48 laps. Another talented youngster, the newly crowned Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri, also stands out. With Alpine, the driver secured second place in the morning and turned 0s220 slower than O’Ward on his fastest lap.

Pato O’Ward stole the show on the morning of testing with McLaren (Photo: McLaren)

The teams are able to use the two cars in the tests in Abu Dhabi, one with the current configuration and the other, the so-called mule car, adapted to receive the new 18” tires that will be used in 2022.

The timesheets still booked Nyck de Vries, with Mercedes in third, followed by Nick Yelloly, chosen by Aston Martin to represent her as a rookie. Debuting in Formula 1 in 2022, Guanyu Zhou drove the Alfa Romeo car for the first time and was fifth overall, ahead of Liam Lawson, who tests this Tuesday with AlphaTauri.

Verstappen accelerated for the first time as world champion in F1 (Photo: Pirelli)

First place among drivers with 18” tires on the morning timesheet was Lance Stroll, seventh overall with Aston Martin. The Canadian’s best time, 1mins6s579, was 1s319 slower compared to the mark established by O’Ward.

In his first session after taking the world title, Verstappen turned 1min28s978 in the best of the 41 laps covered in the morning and placed 16th on the timesheet. The Dutchman, however, spent about an hour and a half in the Red Bull pits due to a problem faced by the team in adapting the car to use 18” tires.

Lance Stroll was the fastest of the morning among the drivers who used the new tires (Photo: Pirelli)

Shortly thereafter, on the debut of #77 on Alfa Romeo, Bottas turned 1min29s601 and completed 48 laps. And George Russell, starting Mercedes from 2022, just in place of Bottas, finished the morning 17th in the timesheet after completing 57 laps and scoring 1min30s134 in the best of them.

Among the ten teams on the grid, Williams is the only one not working with the mule car adapted to receive the new tires, while Haas has not selected any rookies to drive in this session. Mick Schumacher is scheduled for work on Tuesday, while reserve Pietro Fittipaldi will replace Nikita Mazepin, who tested positive for Covid-19, on Wednesday.

The testing session with beginners and tires continues this Tuesday and will have another day of activity on Wednesday at Yas Marina before the final conclusion of the Formula 1 track work in 2021.

Formula 1 2021, Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, team and tire tests, day 1, morning:

1P O’WARDMcLaren Mercedes1:25,260
twoTHE PIASTRIAlpine Renault1:25,480+0.220
3N OF VRIESMercedes1:25,549+0.289
4N YELLOLYAston Martin Mercedes1:26,254+0.994
5G ZHOUAlfa Romeo Ferrari1:26,263+1,003
6LAWSONAlphaTauri Honda1:26,365+1,105
7L STROLLAston Martin Mercedes1:26,579+1,319
8J VIPSRed Bull Honda1:26,647+1,387
9C LECLERCFerrari1:26,989+1,729
10Y TSUNODAAlphaTauri Honda1:27,348+2,088
11L SARGEANTWilliams Mercedes1:27,476+2,216
12D RICCIARDOMcLaren Mercedes1:27,508+2,248
13AND OCONAlpine Renault1:28,112+2,852
14M VERSTAPPENRed Bull Honda1:28,978+3,718
15V BOOTSAlfa Romeo Ferrari1:29,601+4341
16G RUSSELLMercedes1:30,134+4,874
17M SCHUMACHERHaas Ferrari1:30.345+5085
18R SHWARTZMANFerrari
