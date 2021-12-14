Pabllo Vittar celebrates career with new show and supports Lula in 2022

His rise was so meteoric that it doesn’t even seem like it’s been five years since Pabllo Vittar appeared in the Brazilian music market. Since then, a collection of hits, concerts around the world and the conquest of a legion of fans in the midst of a country that still offers violence and prejudice to LGBTs.

Celebrating the five boom years of his career, Pabllo is now diving into his most daring project. It took two months of rehearsals and hours on end to prepare the audiovisual experience “I Am Pabllo” that the singer’s fans have dreamed of and which arrives today on TNT and Youtube at 9:30 pm.

Recorded at Oca do Ibirapuera Park, the show brings together the greatest successes of his career, presented on four different stages, with lots of lights and choreographies. It is the fulfillment of the wish that the only 27-year-old drag queen dared to allow herself to dream.

I don’t think I got there. I still have a lot to do. Since the beginning of the year, I have been preparing myself physically and psychologically for this. Everything the fans asked for the most is there. I’m glad I got this far. I’m not in a hurry, I’m doing it. I think that’s what makes me where I am.

Pabllo Vittar, in an exclusive chat with Splash

Hate and hope

Since it emerged in the media, as it gained more space, the greater were the attacks of hatred directed at it. It all culminated in the last presidential elections, in 2018, when she was the target of a series of false news that associated her with the PT.

Pabllo already knows that history must repeat itself in 2022, but he’s not scared. “No doubt, [os ataques] will happen because the government uses it as a weapon to promote itself. But I’m not afraid because next year it’s Lula. I’m very happy that we’re going to get out of this hellish hole,” he celebrates.

Pabllo Vittar was even appointed as Lula’s deputy in the 2018 elections Image: Reproduction/Twitter

The affection for the figure of Lula and the PT, in the end, is not a lie. Pabllo reinforces the importance that artists carry when positioning themselves politically, influencing their fans and followers, and hopes to be present at Lula’s inauguration, if he is actually elected.

Artists positioning themselves is a must. It is the influence of good against evil. God willing, I’ll be in Lula’s possession. I want to receive the formal invitation! I will sing in a beautiful red dress. He doesn’t know, but it was part of my childhood and my life. I grew up with Bolsa Família, at the MST, projects that he provided. It’s a reference for me. I really believe in the change it can bring, with great faith and wisdom.

out of the spotlight

Don’t be fooled by the fancy makeup, the long hair and the designer clothes. Real-life Pabllo is not the one we see on TV or in music videos.

Still living in Uberlândia, she has fun with the simplest things. Before the interview, she would tell, excited, about a pagoda that she had gone to last weekend, and rehearse some steps to the sound of Korean pop that has turned fever for a few years now.

“I don’t live in Rio or São Paulo by choice. I just come to work. I like to have my time. I’m not Pabllo Vittar 24 hours a day. I like to go out, have fun. Pabllo Vittar and I have to be smiling.’

Pabllo Vittar rethinks the time he dedicates to his career after the pandemic Image: Press Release/Fifth Floor

Nobody is untouchable and Pabllo is well aware of the weight of that. Faced with the recent deaths of Marília Mendonça and Paulo Gustavo, the singer explains that she felt even more the need to withdraw and reconnect with friends and family. Enjoy the most basic pleasures of life as unglamorous as possible.

We keep asking ourselves ‘Why?’ I like my job a lot, but I’ve been valuing my personal life more. Today, I’d rather be with my mother than at a trendy party. I made appointments with friends because we don’t know what tomorrow is. My routine has changed. I like to have my time with the people I love, otherwise we just work and when we see it, we didn’t live.

The show must go on

Pabllo already has concerts scheduled for January next year, in addition to an international tour with stops in Europe and the United States.

“I’m very happy! I was longing to go back to the stage, travel, see my fans abroad. Back to work”, celebrates Pabllo, who is also confirmed to be present at Lollapalooza Brasil next year.

Pablo Vittar Image: Reproduction/Instagram/@ernnacost

Her five-year career flew by, but brought big changes for her and for the Brazilian scene. Today, Pabllo isn’t the only drag queen or LGBTQIA+ artist to hit the charts and she certainly doesn’t want to be the last.

“I’m happy to be part of this musical scene that has been revolutionizing Brazil. I opened doors, just as other people opened doors for me and will continue to open them. I want everyone to pass by [por essas portas], have fun and grow together!”, he concludes.

