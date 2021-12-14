Palmeiras agrees to hire defender Valber Huerta, from Universidad Católica

Valber Huerta is now traveling to Brazil to undergo medical examinations and finalize the transfer from Universidad Católica to Palmeiras

THE palm trees hit this Monday (13) the hiring of the defender Valber Huerta, 28 years old, of the Catholic University, from Chile.

The defender will now travel to Brazil to undergo medical examinations and finalize the transfer to the current champion of Libertadores Conmebol.

The deal was closed at US$ 2 million (R$ 11.33 million), with Católica maintaining 20% ​​of a future sale of the athlete.

The defender’s contract at Palestra Itália should be for four seasons.

Huerta stood out against Palmeiras himself in the round of 16 of the last Libertadores and caught the attention of coach Abel Ferreira.

Valber Huerta, Palmeiras’ new defender, at Santiago airport taking a flight to São Paulo. Arriving in Brazil, only the exams are needed to be made official as a backup for Abel Ferreira. pic.twitter.com/G59bu2DfjH — Francisco De Laurentiis (@f_delaurentiis) December 13, 2021

As the Palestinian coaching staff wanted a left-handed defender, Huerta was one of the options evaluated, and the transfer has now been closed.

Valber leaves the Chilean team as an idol, having won the Chilean Championship three times and three more Chilean Super Cups before saying goodbye.

Last season, the southpaw played 44 games and scored three goals for Católica.

At Palmeiras, Huerta will fight for position with Gustavo Gómez, Luan, Kuscevic and Renan, as well as young stars from the base, such as Michel.