Palmeiras and Flamengo monitor striker that Atletico Madrid is interested in, says Uruguayan club president

President of River Plate of Uruguay says that Palmeiras and Flamengo monitor striker Matías Arezo; São Paulo club denies

According to the president of the river plate from Uruguay, Willie Tucci, palm trees and Flamengo monitor the young attacker Matthias Arezo, 19 years old.

In contact with the ESPN.com.br, the official stated that the Brazilian teams made consultations for the killer, who was revealed at River’s base and acts for the base selections of the Heavenly.

The information was first published in the PVC blog, at the globoesporte.com.

Arezo, who did 16 goals in 29 matches for the team last season, is also in the sights of Madrid’s athletic, according to the Uruguayan newspaper the country.

According to Tucci, the player’s termination fine is 20 million euros (BRL 127.59 million).

Matías Arezo celebrates after scoring for Uruguay over Argentina in the under-23 JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images

Verdão, in turn, denies interest in the attacker and affirms not having contacted anyone from the Uruguayan River Plate.

It is a fact, however, that Alviverde is looking for a new center forward, since Luiz Adriano and Willian are expected to leave the team in the coming days.

One of those observed was Agustín Álvarez, from Peñarol, as shown by ESPN.com.br last week.

Matías Arezo was revealed at River’s base and moved up to professional in 2019.

Since joining the adult team, he has scored 37 goals in 91 matches for alvirrubros.