Palmeiras closes to R$1 billion in revenue and will have record revenue in 2021 | palm trees

The 2021 season will be historic for Palmeiras not only because of the conquest of the two Libertadores titles. The year will also represent the club’s biggest fundraiser in its history.

The accounts for the season have not closed yet, but, boosted by the performance in South American competitions, Verdão should exceed R$900 million in revenue.

Until October, the Advisory and Supervisory Board had collected R$ 711.5 million (already record) and a surplus of R$ 74.4 million in the period.

The board of directors of Palmeiras will account for the award for the Libertadores title in the last two months of the year, in addition to the box office for the period.

Conmebol will pay Verdão about R$ 84 million in prize money for the victory against Flamengo, in the Libertadores final. The South American title also makes Crefisa pay another R$ 12 million in bonuses. These amounts were also paid in February, as the 2020 edition ended in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The best financial performance recorded by Palmeiras was in the 2018 season, when it raised BRL 654 million. The good result this year will help to recover after ending 2020 with a deficit of BRL 151 million.

The administration of President Maurício Galiotte ends this Wednesday. Leila Pereira will be the leader of Verdão until the end of 2024.