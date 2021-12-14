Palmeiras hits the signing of Los Angeles FC midfielder Eduard Atuesta

Palmeiras finalized a deal with midfielder Atuesta, who was playing for Los Angeles FC, of ​​the United States, and has been playing for the Colombian youth teams

THE palm trees hit this Monday (13) the signing of the midfielder Edward Atuesta, 24 years old, of the Los Angeles FC, from United States.

The athlete had been observed for some time by Verdão, which tried to bring him back at the beginning of the 2021 season, even making a proposal to the North Americans.

This time, however, the conversations evolved, with the LAFC informing the conclusion of the contract on Monday, after the foreigner had undergone the protocol medical exams in São Paulo.

“We are excited to see Eduard take the next big step in his career.“, said the vice president and general manager of the US team, John Thorrington.

Like showed the ESPN.com.br in the last Sunday, the initial negotiation will be of US$ 4 million, approximately R$ 22.67 million. However, between bonuses for goals achieved and numbers of matches completed, the value can reach a total of US$ 7 million, something around R$ 39.67 million.

The hiring of Atuesta has the approval of the analysis department and the technical committee of Alviverde.

Atuesta celebrates LAFC victory over the Seattle Sounders, by MLS Michael Owens/Getty Images

revealed by Independent Medellin, from Colombia, the midfielder has been in the base selections of the cafeteros.

He was traded with the LAFC in 2018 and, since arriving in the United States, has been one of the highlights of the local league.

Last season, Atuesta scored two goals and stood out mainly for the assists: they were 8 in 24 matches, according to numbers of the TruMedia, statistics bank of ESPN.

The gringo arrives at Palmeiras to reinforce the midfield, a sector that has been losing names in recent days.

In addition to Felipe Melo, who will not have his contract renewed, Verdão should also not have Danilo Barbosa for 2022, since he will not exercise the option to buy the athlete borrowed by the nice, from France.

Atuesta heat map by LAFC on MLS DataESPN

Also on this Monday, Verdão is still closed the hiring of defender Valter Huerta, from Universidad Católica, in Chile.