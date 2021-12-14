Palmeiras’ reinforcement package has Inter goalkeeper, Chilean defender and Colombian midfielder – Sports

Before officially assuming the presidency of the palm trees, what will you do this Wednesday, Leila Pereira is already preparing a package of reinforcements. The first three signings of his management are the experienced goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, the Chilean defender Valber Huerta and the Colombian midfielder Edward Atuesta.

Universidad Católica has confirmed the departure of Huerta, who is already on his way to Brazil and will pass tests this Monday or Tuesday before signing the contract. The Chilean club will retain 20% of a future sale of the athlete, acquired by Palmeiras for around R$ 10 million. The 28-year-old defender is left-handed, has good passing, quality in the ball and was well evaluated by coach Abel Ferreira, who has been asking for a defender with these characteristics since last season. In 2021, he played 44 games and scored three goals.

Huerta faced Palmeiras in the last 16 of the last Libertadores and had a good performance in both games, despite the defeats, both 1-0, to the team alviverde. At Católica, he won the Chilean Championship three times and three more cups in the Chilean Super Cup.

The directors are repeating the strategy of looking carefully at the South American market due to successful experiences with the hiring of Uruguayan Matias Viña, now at Roma, and his replacement, Joaquín Piquerez. In South American countries, there are talented and not so expensive players.

Eduard Atuesta is an old desire of Palmeiras. Earlier this year, the club unsuccessfully tried to sign the 23-year-old midfielder. Although Palmeiras has not confirmed it, Los Angeles FC has already revealed that the deal has been finalized. The player is seen with great potential and with the possibility of earning good money in the future for the club. Revealed by Independiente Medellín, the midfielder is right-handed, versatile, good free kick taker and praised for his refined passing.

“Since he arrived in our first season, Eduard has been a leader on and off the field. His contributions to Los Angeles FC have been immense and we are grateful for the way he represented the club,” said John Thorrington, co-president and manager of Los Angeles FC. “It is gratifying to see him move to a team that won the Copa Libertadores 2020 and 2021”.

In MLS, the North American league, Atuesta acted as a second defensive midfielder. It can also be used further ahead, as a shipowner. In 2021, he had two goals and seven assists in 24 games. His outstanding exhibitions made him part of the MLS all-star team in 2021. In order to have 70% of the economic rights in Atuesta, Palmeiras must spend approximately R$20 million. Atuesta was the captain of Colombia’s under-20 team at the South American Championship and played for the under-23 team in the qualifiers for the Olympics.

Marcelo Lomba, 34 years old, comes to replace Jailson and be Weverton’s immediate reserve, although Vinícius Silvestre won praise for his good performances in the final stretch of the Brasileirão. The board believes that the veteran could be important in the 27-year-old Silvestre’s evolution. Your contract must be short on Abel Ferreira’s team.

Lomba has a contract with Inter until the end of this year and it is already certain that he will not remain at the club after six years. Therefore, it arrives at Palmeiras free of charge. He was a reserve for most of the season and was on the field in 29 games. In addition to Inter, the experienced goalkeeper defended Flamengo, Bahia and Ponte Preta throughout his career.

Medallions

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, Elkeson, who recently left Chinese football, and Real Madrid left-back Marcelo, are names speculated at Palmeiras. The fans were thrilled with the players, but the new board does not plan to bring “medallions”. They are established players, with high salaries abroad, and at the end of their careers.

The idea is to continue investing in younger athletes who can offer sporting and financial returns in an eventual future negotiation. Rafael Navarro, a young 21-year-old forward for Botafogo, fits this profile and is also observed by Palmeiras. The club is also looking for a right-back and a 9 shirt.

Director Anderson Barros has not yet had his contract renewed, but he has already been informed that he will remain and is tasked with reinforcing the cast. Leila’s deputy, Paulo Buosi, the only one remaining from the previous administration, became the main name in the football department. The transition already takes place without the direct participation of Maurício Galiotte. Leila assumes the presidency this Wednesday, 15, and the following day will speak to the press at the Football Academy.

Outputs

THE reformulation at Palmeiras for the next season began with the departures of jailson goalkeeper It’s from steering wheel Felipe Melo. The veterans, by the way, have already found new clubs: Cruzeiro and Fluminense, respectively. They did not have their contracts renewed because the board understood that their cycle had ended, at 40 and 38 years old, respectively. The players were honored for their successful careers at the club.

Another one that won’t be is the steering wheel Danilo Barbosa. His loan contract expires at the end of this month and he returns to Nice, France. There are players with a contract in force, but who are of interest to other clubs, such as Willian Bigode. The striker has already rejected Santos’ proposal and is intended by Fluminense.

Luiz Adriano, on the other hand, should not remain. He racked up injuries and controversial episodes in 2021, was called names and made fun of fans. It is unlikely that the striker, despite having said he has a contract (until 2023) and wants to fulfill it, will play another season at Palmeiras. Inter, his father’s team, could be the athlete’s destiny. Deyverson has a bond only until June and his status has yet to be defined.