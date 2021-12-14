Paraisópolis registers high in cases of flu and queues at health posts, says community leader | São Paulo

The community of Paraisópolis, in the South Zone of São Paulo, registered an increase in the number of flu cases among local residents, according to community leaders.

According to Gilson Rodrigues, community leader and president of G10Favelas, since Thursday (9), the local Basic Health Units (UBSs) have served an average of 600 people a day, leading to a wait of up to two hours for care.

The City Hall says it registered six cases of flu in 2021 in the Vila Andrade region, where Paraisópolis is located, which led to hospitalization (see note below).

A health professional reportedly told Gilson that the virus “apparently came from Rio de Janeiro”, but there is no proof of this possible relationship between the flu epidemic in the neighboring state and the high number of cases in Paraisópolis.

In an interview with the podcast O Matter, Renata Alves, one of the people responsible for the actions to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in the community, stated that in addition to the flu issue, the local health centers are also dealing with the lack of medication, which makes it even more complicated more the situation.

“The City Hall of São Paulo, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS), informs that, in 2021, so far, six cases of influenza were registered in the Vila Andrade district, where the region of Paraisópolis is located. three in November, one in September, one in July and one in February.

The SMS informs that seasonal influenza is an acute febrile infectious disease with a higher risk of complications in some vulnerable groups. The disease can progress to more severe forms such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) and even death.

Since January 2010, under the guidance of the Ministry of Health (MS), hospitalized cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) are mandatory notification. For the reported cases, biological material for investigation of influenza and Sars-CoV2 viruses must be collected.

In 2020, 120,850 cases of Hospitalized srag were reported. Of these, 242 cases were classified as an influenza srag. In 2021, 119,400 cases were reported, 192 of which due to influenza.”