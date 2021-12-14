Parasite actress is diagnosed with cancer and is operated on in a hurry · TV News

Park So Dam, star of the film Parasite (2019), was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. After routine examinations, she underwent emergency surgery to remove the tumor. This Monday (13), the actress’s agency communicated to CNN Indonesia that Park is fine and will undergo the usual surgical recovery procedures.

“The company would like once again to thank everyone for showing their support to actress Park So Dam, as well as to the actors and Special Delivery team, who overcame this difficult time together,” the text said.

Due to the unforeseen event, the 30-year-old actress canceled her schedule of events for the promotion of the film Special Delivery — still without a title or release in Brazil. ArtistCompany agency added that she is “very disappointed” with what happened.

“Park So Dam will focus on her recovery so she can see you all healthy in the future, and ArtistCompany will also do its best to help the actress regain her health,” added the team.

The South Korean already had a successful television career in her home country, but became known worldwide after starring in director Bong Joon Ho’s film, which won four Oscars, including Best Picture.

In Parasite, she gives life to Kim Ki Jung, a young girl from poor background who participates in a lying plot to steal money from a wealthy family. Besides her, her parents and brother are involved in the scheme.