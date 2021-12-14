Parents discover stranger talking to baby in bizarre invasion of baby monitor

Have you ever thought about waking up one night and discovering that your 15-month-old son was being spied on by a stranger during the night from the baby monitor? This is what a couple from Oxfordshire, UK, are experiencing, after investigating their son’s unusual agitation during the night.

In October 2021, 22-year-old Shannon Richardson and her boyfriend, Jack, overheard in a deep voice talking to their son, Freddie. Assuming that it was an intruder in the house, they ran to the child’s room, when they realized then that the sound was coming from the baby monitor.

According to the parents’ report to the Daily Mail UK website, the voice emitted sounds like “baby” and “baba” to try to wake up the child. Desperate, they broke the baby monitor, and shortly thereafter took shelter in Shannon’s mother’s home.

For the family, the main concern is to know how long the child was being observed. The electronic nanny via the baby’s change of clothes, leaving the fear that a possible pedophile has invaded the systems and that he has performed the collection of inappropriate images.

Possible Causes of the Babysitting Invasion

Baby monitors, although they help keep up with the baby’s steps, can also be hacked. (Image:/Disclosure/Multikids)

Although useful, baby monitors, in the end, are still technological devices and, in many models, they connect to the internet, thus allowing intruders to try to break into them. In this way, the criminals responsible for the attack can gain access to the child and know more about their routine or, in heavier cases, even induce them to tell sensitive family information.

The Fatherly website, with tips and advice for first-time parents, has several safety tips to better protect baby monitors. We list them below:

Read and be aware of how all the safety features of the device work;

Use secure connections on the device;

Discovering any security breaches, contact the manufacturer;

Do a full system reset at least once a week;

Configure the monitor’s administrator account in a single email, so as not to compromise other systems;

Use strong passwords on networks.

Source: Fatherly, DailyMail UK