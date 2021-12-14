Park So-dam, from Parasite, is diagnosed with thyroid cancer

star of Parasite, Park Sodam was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. THE Artist Company, representative of the South Korean actress who gave life to the “Jessica, an only child, Illinois, Chicago” in the film by bong joon ho, confirmed the information to E-Daily.

The cancer was diagnosed during a regular check-up for the actress. However, the agency did not reveal when the diagnosis was made, but said Park has already undergone surgery to treat the disease on the recommendation of his doctor.

As a result of his surgery and the recovery process, Artist Company has also noted that Park will not be able to attend promotional activities for his upcoming film. Special Position, what a star next to Song Sae-byeok (Possessed) and Kim Eui-sung (zombie invasion).

“Park So-dam is very disappointed that she can’t be with the fans who waited and showed support.,” Artist Company said in its statement. “[Ela] will focus on recovery to welcome everyone in good health in the future.”

The feature film directed by bong joon ho was awarded four statuettes at the Oscar 2020: best film, best direction, best original screenplay and best international film. Parasite he has also been awarded at other prestigious ceremonies such as the Critics Choice Awards and the BAFTA.

In the plot, the whole family of Ki-taek (Song Kang-ho) is unemployed, living in a dirty and cramped basement. A work of chance makes the teenage son of the family start teaching English to the girl from a rich family. Fascinated with the luxurious life of these people, father, mother, son and daughter come up with a plan to infiltrate the bourgeois family, one by one.