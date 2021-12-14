Park So Dam, star of “Parasite”, is diagnosed with cancer at age 30

South Korean actress Park So Dam, star of the movie “Parasite”, revealed that she was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer. In a statement sent to CNN North-American this Monday (13), the artist, 30 years old, said that she discovered the disease during a routine health exam and has already undergone surgery to remove the cancerous mass.

The artist had plans to promote her next film, “Special Delivery”, a crime drama, which premieres in January 2022. But upon receiving a medical diagnosis, she had to cancel her entire professional schedule. “The company would like to thank everyone once again for supporting the film and actress Park So Dam, as well as the film’s actors and crew overcoming this difficult time together.”, communicated the agency of the actress, adding that she is “very disappointed”. “Actress Park So Dam will focus on her recovery so she can see you all healthy in the future, and ArtistCompany will also do our best to help the actor regain his health“, he completed.

Papillary thyroid cancer is the most common type of thyroid cancer, affecting fewer than 200,000 Americans each year, mostly between the ages of 30 and 50, according to the National Cancer Institute. It has also been pointed out that it is more common to be diagnosed in women and people with Asian origins. Fortunately, the institution also explained that this type of cancer can be treated and usually cured.

Continues after Advertising

Park So Dam embarked on the worldwide hit that was the 2020 Oscar-winning feature, playing Kim Ki Jung, a young woman from a poor family who pretends to be an art therapist to get a job teaching the children of a wealthy family. “Parasite” won the “Best Film” statuette, being the first non-English and South Korean to receive the award.