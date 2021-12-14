Pastor who dressed as a drag queen on TV is removed from office

posted on 12/13/2021 3:46 PM / updated on 12/13/2021 3:50 PM



(credit: Jakes Giles Netter/HBO)

Pastor Craig Duke, of The United Methodist Church of Newburgh, in the United States, was removed from office after appearing dressed as a drag queen in the series we’re here (We are here, in Portuguese), from the HBO channel.

Wearing a bright fringed dress, platform boots, a combed pink wig and lacquered acrylic fingernails, the pastor voiced the song. we are who we are, by singer Kesha.

At the screening, Craig Duke told the audience to “don’t wait until you’re allowed to do what you were made to do. Get out and love everyone.” The pastor’s performance created great controversy in the church. Leaders had to communicate to the community that the pastor would be “discharged from his pastoral duties” as of December 1st. Therefore, the religious can no longer preach in the church.

But does not stop there. Craig has been reduced in pay and will have to leave the parsonage on February 28, along with his wife Linda Duke. In a note to the local newspaper Evansville Courier & PressIndiana United Methodist Conference superintendent Mitch Gieselman says that even with the controversy, Duke “was not found to have committed any chargeable offense or other violation of the United Methodist Book of Discipline.”