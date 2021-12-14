Patient had embarrassing attendance at ST – Farol de Notícias – Reference in Journalism of Serra Talhada and Region

Published at 5:30 pm this Monday (13)

This Monday (13), the warehouse assistant Damião Fábio da Silva, 36, got in touch with the News beacon to report the embarrassment he suffered when being assisted at the Emergency Room São José, where the Rear Beds for Covid-19 operate, operated by the City Hall. According to Damião, when he was positive with the new coronavirus, the attendants started calling him a “seventh day candle”. Damião said that he still tried to take it in stride, as a joke. But, according to him, the servers continued to say things like that in front of him, even saying that “his coffin was going to arrive early”. The patient then felt embarrassed by the situation and sought the LIGHTHOUSE to expose the discomfort and asking for a responsible work to be done to the human being.

“Thursday (9), I went to the Emergency Room to be seen because I was suspected of having coronavirus. I had gone to the Hospam that referred me to the Emergency Room, I was usually attended to by the receptionists when I went to receive the medication for the treatment, there were 3 people there, one of whom was the doctor. When I said that I had tested positive, the girl who was prescribing the medications was repeatedly teasing me and I took it in stride, as I was sick and with a high fever, I couldn’t answer. In the end, she started to say that I was definitely a seventh-day candle, she said that she wouldn’t even be near me, the other one also left and only the doctor was next to me. Until I looked at them and said that this was their job and that they need to take care of me and not play, I even asked if they talked like that to other people, I wasn’t feeling well, so I didn’t have much argument at the time. When I was leaving she joked with me again saying: go sailing on the seventh day, your coffin will leave early”, detailed Damião, continuing:

“I simply looked at her and asked not to play with other people’s misfortunes, that day it was mine, but tomorrow it could be hers. I left there very embarrassed, when I passed the reception desk, she went to the end and shouted: Young man, young man, I’m kidding, I just said: I’ll give you to God. I left there on the motorcycle, I don’t know how there was no accident because I wasn’t thinking about anything anymore, I was just thinking about the words she had said to me. And I said: I have anxiety, I’m undergoing treatment, I’m in depression, do you still have the pleasure of doing this to me? Whenever someone gives positive, is that how you react? They said they were just kidding, but at that moment there was no kidding, the others were silent, but this fat woman with the blonde hair still said: He’s just like the other, as if she were comparing me to someone else who maybe was worse than and not he didn’t even know how to talk. Since that day I couldn’t sleep properly, as soon as I can I’ll talk to her and I’ll talk to the board, I don’t want her to be punished, I just want her to do the job properly and respect the human being, they’re there for that ”.

THE OTHER SIDE

The report of News beacon contacted the office of the Municipal Health Department of Serra Talhada to report the event, in a brief note they said they would open an investigation. “The Municipal Health Department, in view of the complaint, opened an investigation protocol on the conduct of the professional in attendance”, they wrote.