Paula leaves Neném in the hands of a thug for gossip · TV News

Paula’s (Giovanna Antonelli) and Neném’s (Vladimir Brichta) relationship will take a seismic shift in “More Life, Better! The player will borrow money from the bride so that he can pay off his brother, Roni (Felibe Abib), indebted to a dangerous bandit. The businesswoman will be determined to help, but will give up on the idea because of an intrigue by Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo), which will affect her relationship with her lover.

At the chapter of Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera scheduled to air on the 23rd , Roni will swallow all her pride and beg her brother’s help. The crook will reveal his debt to Conrado (Alex Nader), a hardcore militiaman.

The ace will hesitate but will decide to help the relative. He will go to the criminal to settle the payment details. In the middle of the hurricane, Neném will even think about giving up on the idea, but he will be scared to see that his brother has been beaten.

So Nedda’s son (Elizabeth Savala) will seek out Paula to borrow money — at this point in the plot, the two will have become engaged. The owner of Cosmetics Terrare will be willing to help. However, shortly thereafter, Marcelo will manipulate her into giving up on the idea.

She will give in and have a nasty fight with her lover. Even Ingrid (Nina Tomsic), daughter of the mighty, will scold her mother for arguing with the player. Later, Neném will meet Rose (Bárbara Colen) and kiss her.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

