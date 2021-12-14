Paulinho will be sixth world champion to return to Corinthians; remember how others were | corinthians

Paulinho returns after eight and a half years abroad and will be the sixth world champion with Corinthians, in 2012, to return to the club.

Before him, Timão rehired the left-back Fabio Santos, the steering wheel Ralph, the attacker Emerson Sheik and the technician tit, in addition to the ex-lateral alessandro, who currently serves as a football manager.

With the exception of Fábio Santos, who has yet to win titles in this second spell at the club, all the others raised cups when they returned to Corinthians.

Ralf returned in 2018, after two seasons in China, and won two Paulista Championships, in 2018 and 2019, before leaving the club in early 2020, at the request of coach Tiago Nunes. After that, he went through Avaí and, last month, closed with Cianorte, from Paraná.

Sheik also wore the alvinegra shirt again in 2018, after three years away and stints in Botafogo, Flamengo and Ponte Preta. He won the State Championship that year and retired at the end of the season, with the right to party at the Arena.

Tite’s return, after a year on sabbatical, in 2014, was crowned with the 2015 Brazilian title. In the middle of the following season, he ended up being invited to head the Brazilian team, a position he has held since then.

Alessandro became manager right after hanging up his boots, in 2014. In the new area, he won the 2015 and 2017 Brazilians and 2017 and 2018 Paulistas. In 2019 he left the club, but, after two seasons unemployed, he was invited by the president Duílio Monteiro Alves to take over the football management team at Timão.

In addition to the World Cup, Paulinho won the 2011 Brazilian Championship for Corinthians, the 2012 Libertadores and the 2013 Paulistão. He played 167 games and scored 34 goals for the club, from 2010 to 2013.

The player has been free on the market since September, when his lightning pass for Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, ended.

At 33, the idol from Alvinegro will sign a two-season contract.

With Paulinho already settled, Corinthians now prioritizes the hiring of a center forward and a defender for 2022.