Paulinho’s line-up at Corinthians is already addressed by Sylvinho in an interview

About four days after the end of the Brazilian Championship, the coach Sylvinho broke the silence this Monday (13), in an interview with Rádio Bandeirantes. The coach was supported by the board of Corinthians and will continue to lead the team in the 2022 season, which promises to be very promising, with the Libertadores group stage to dispute.

Reinforcement practically right, defensive midfielder Paulinho is already approached by Sylvinho on the tactical issue: “In football, everyone can play together. Then I have to rack my brain, but everyone can play with everyone else. Then we’ll make the best choices and use Paulinho within his characteristics, which are very good”.

The coach also stated that the hiring of Anderson Talisca would not be to command the attack, Corinthians’ main objective in the transfer market. The negotiations are considered distant, given the striker’s agreement with Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, in the renewal of the contract.

Sylvinho admits need to reinforce defense

With only the options of Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo, the coach did not fail to emphasize the importance of strengthening the defensive sector: “We had João Victor and Gil there, over the course of six months of work, and Raul Gustavo on the verge of entering if there was a suspension or injury”.

Improvisations were a constant, according to Sylvinho: “Léo Santos lost part of the season because he was coming from a process of transition from injury, and we had been training Xavier as a defender, which is a very difficult position to adapt to”.