Petrobras informs production stoppage in Manati; proceeds from Grendene, Neoenergia and other prominent companies

The corporate news this Tuesday (14) highlights the distribution of earnings by Grendene (GRND3), Neoenergia (NEOE3), Unicasa (UCAS3) and others. In addition, São Martinho approved the issuance of debentures in the amount of BRL 1 billion and its own land was valued at BRL 4.8 billion.

Check out the highlights:

Petrobras informed that on Friday (10), the production of gas in the Manati field, located in the Camamu Basin, in Bahia, was halted due to the closing of the subsea valve of the export pipeline.

According to the state-owned company, the causes of the occurrence are being investigated.

B3 (B3SA3) released yesterday (13) the operating results of the Brazilian stock exchange for the month of November. Among the main statistics, the highlight is the number of individual investors, which grew 29.3% in the last 12 months, with a total number of 3.449 million.

Despite the increase in the number of investors, the average daily volume of the stock market last month was R$ 31.9 billion, which represents a drop of 6.7% compared to November 2020.

With the increase in inflation accompanied by the Selic rate, the stock of fixed income investments increased 12% compared to 2020, with a total value of R$ 3.55 billion.

Grendene (GRND3)

Grendene (GRND3) announced the advance payment of dividends. The company from Ceará will release R$71.6 million in dividends, R$0.0794 per share.

Payment will be made on December 28th. To be entitled to the benefit, the shareholder must have possession of the asset by December 16th.

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

Neoenergia (NEOE3) approved the payment of Interest on Equity (JCP) in the amount of R$170.7 million, corresponding to R$0.1406397677 per common share, based on the shareholding position on July 1st.

Payment will be made on December 21, 2021.

Single house (UCAS3)

Unicasa approved the distribution of interest on equity in the gross amount of R$7.13 million, corresponding to R$0.10790000 per share.

Shareholders will be entitled to interest based on their shareholding position as of December 16, 2021. The payment date is yet to be disclosed.

Banestes (BEES3)

Banestes (BEES3) approved the payment of interest on equity in the total gross amount of R$11.7 million. The approved amount is equivalent to the net amount of R$0.0316976348 per share.

São Martinho (SMTO3)

São Martinho (SMTO3) approved the issuance of simple, non-convertible debentures, in the amount of R$1 billion.

The company also reported the revaluation of its own lands, carried out by consultancy Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Owned land, which totals 54,634.74 hectares, was valued at R$4.81 billion, an increase of 56.2% compared to the last appraisal, released in 2014, already disregarding land disposals that occurred during the period.

The Central Bank approved the acquisition of 100% of Usend’s capital stock by Banco Inter (BIDI11). Usend is a US-based financial technology company with subsidiaries in Brazil, Canada and the UK.

The authorization was one of the conditions necessary for the conclusion of the acquisition of Usend by Inter.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) announced this Monday (13) that it is joining the wave of the metaverse, launching a new virtual experience that will be able to relate to the real world. The operation takes place in the Complexo virtual city, roleplay server in the GTA game.

According to the company, in the game, the player will be able to open accounts and receive benefits for their character. In addition, it will be possible to work as an ATM provider, with the responsibility of working with remittances, including driving a strong car, as in real life.

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3)

PetroRecônvaco (RECV3) signed a natural gas purchase and sale agreement with Companhia Paraibana de Gás – PBGÁS. The agreement was brokered by its subsidiary in the state, Potiguar E&P.

The contract lasts for two years and provides for the delivery of 80,000 m³/day of natural gas as of January 2022 and 100,000 m³/day of natural gas as of January 2023.

Unidas (LCAM3) approved the 16th issue of debentures in the amount of R$850 million.

Sanepar (SAPR11)

Sanepar (SAPR11) reported having extended the social tariff for 90 days as of December 15th.

BRF (BRFS3) signed an amendment to the shareholders and joint venture agreement with Qatar Holding, a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). The agreement sets new terms and conditions for the partnership between the Brazilian food company and the Qatari company on TBQ, a holding company held 60% by BRF and 40% by QIA, which holds 91.7% of the shares of Banvit, a Turkish feed company .

In the Amendment, BRF and QIA agreed with the extinction of the put option of ownership of the Qatari company provided for in the Shareholders’ Agreement. Thus, from 2023, QIA will have new alternatives to liquidate its investment in Banvit.

Moura Dubeux (MDNE3)

Moura Dubeux (MDNE3) reported a potential land acquisition through the Novo Recife initiative, located on the former José Estelita Pier, in the São José neighborhood, in Recife, capital of Pernambuco.

The Novo Recife Development has a total private area of ​​approximately 216,000 m², comprising several projects, including high-end residential, compact, hotel and commercial projects.

Renew Energy (RNEW11)

Renova Energia (RNEW11) informed the start of test operations of the first seven turbines, with a power of 21 MW, of the Abil Wind Farm, belonging to the Alto Sertão III Complex – Phase A.

The energy produced by the Abril Wind Farm will be exclusively dedicated to meeting the Reserve Energy Contract, which was awarded at the Reserve Energy Auction of 2013.

Westwing (WEST3)

Westwing (WEST3) canceled negotiations for the purchase of the entire online travel agency Zarpo, announced in September, due to the failure to reach a consensus between the parties regarding the business and governance elements provided for in the proposal dated September 27, 2021 .

Arezzo (ARZZ3)

Arezzo (ARZZ3) approved a buyback program for up to 10% of outstanding shares.

Grupo GPS (GGPS3) approved the issuance of debentures in the amount of R$750 million, with restricted placement efforts.

Neogrid (NGRD3)

Neogrid acquired a 51% stake in Predify Tech, for the amount of R$ 4.35 million, in addition to formalizing a purchase option for the entire capital.

Predify specializes in pricing products and services, through artificial intelligence and integration with various ERPs, collecting market prices and delivering dynamic solutions to drive business and make companies more profitable and sustainable.

Itaúsa sold 7.8 million Class A shares issued by XP Inc for the net amount of R$1.2 billion

As a result, it now holds 76,470,985 common Class A shares issued by XP, equivalent to 13.67% of XP’s total capital and 4.30% of its voting capital.

Finally, the holding company emphasizes that the gain from the sale will positively impact Itaúsa’s fourth quarter results by approximately R$900 million, net of taxes.

Itaúsa approved additional interest on shareholders’ equity in the net amount of R$0.113339 per share, which will be paid by April 29, 2022.

The company also decided to increase the company’s share capital to R$51.460 billion, through the capitalization of reserves of R$7.944 billion, with the issue of 420,540,747 new book-entry shares, of which 144,491,889 are common and 276,048,858 preferred, which will be attributed free of charge to shareholders, as a bonus, in the proportion of 5 new shares for every 100 shares of the same type that they hold in the final shareholding position on December 20th.

Embraer (EMBR3) and TNO, the Dutch Organization for Applied Scientific Research, signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the future development of defense and dual-use products and services in the air, maritime, land and space domains. The memorandum also includes joint research, technology development and innovation processes.

The agreement aims to extend and deepen the long-term commercial relationships between the parties during the research and development of key technologies for defense applications, which may be part of future capabilities of Embraer’s existing platforms, such as the C- 390 Millennium, or new aircraft, vehicles and systems.

The memorandum also seeks to strengthen cooperation between Embraer and TNO in the Netherlands and Brazil.

Directional (DIRR3)

Direcional (DIRR3) approved the carrying out of a real estate credit assignment operation through Special Purpose Companies that are part of its economic group (SPEs), through which the SPEs will receive a net amount of up to R$110 million.

The assignment is made in favor of True Securitizadora to link said real estate credits to True Securitizadora’s 1st Issuance of Real Estate Receivables Certificates.

Orizon (ORVR3) concludes the bookbuilding procedure of simple, non-convertible debentures, in 2 series, in the amount of R$ 500 million

