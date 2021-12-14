Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) announces a 3% reduction in gasoline prices for distributors as of Wednesday

SAO PAULO – Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced this Tuesday (14) the reduction in the price of gasoline, which will take effect from next Wednesday (15th).

The average sale price of gasoline A (pure) from Petrobras, for distributors, will go from R$ 3.19 to R$ 3.09 per liter, reflecting an average reduction of R$ 0.10 per liter, or of 3. 13%.

Considering the mandatory mixture of 27% of anhydrous ethanol and 73% of gasoline A for the composition of gasoline sold at service stations, Petrobras’ share in the price of gasoline at the pump will be R$ 2.26 per liter on average, a reduction of R$0.07, or 3%. The diesel price was maintained.

“Petrobras reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer to internal prices of external and exchange rate volatility caused by cyclical events. This adjustment reflects, in part, the evolution of international prices and the exchange rate, which stabilized at a lower level for gasoline,” he said in a statement.

Credit Suisse highlighted the announcement as neutral, as Petrobras’ gasoline and diesel prices are in line with the import parity. “In our view, gasoline is now around 3% below par, while diesel is now at a 4% discount,” analysts point out.

It is worth mentioning that, last week, President Jair Bolsonaro stated that fuel prices will fall “more than once in the coming weeks” due to the loss of value of a barrel of Brent oil abroad since the peak in October. The Brent barrel is a reference for Petrobras’ price formation.

Even so, Bolsonaro again denied that he has inside information on the state-owned oil company.

The Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) even opened an administrative proceeding against Petrobras after the Chief Executive said that the company would reduce the value of fuels. “The CVM got into an uproar when I said that the price of fuel will soon drop,” said the president.

(with State Content)

