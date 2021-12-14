Petrobras’ price increase will still be analyzed by Cade | Rio de Janeiro



Fuel: Petrobras’ price increase will be analyzed – Disclosure

Published 12/14/2021 07:00

Rio – The year 2022 begins with a significant increase for Petrobras for natural gas if there is no analysis and contrary decision by Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense). The readjustment will focus on the cost of acquiring the gas (related to the molecule and transport), sold by Petrobras to distributors throughout Brazil. A readjustment that takes place at a time of contract renewal between Petrobras and distributors in several states in the country. And it will be due to the rise in international gas prices and the variation in Brent and the dollar.

The cost of purchasing gas, as well as taxes, are passed on. They do not bring any gain to distributors and, on the contrary, harm competitiveness. In this way, experts say, there will be significant impacts for the final consumer, with a reduction in the capacity for economic recovery and the expansion of the natural gas market in the country.

Naturgy – a natural gas distributor in the state of Rio – opened a public call for contracting gas for the companies Ceg and Ceg Rio. The public offer, however, had no other offers at viable prices and technical conditions, with Petrobras being the only offerer with guaranteed delivery conditions. Today, Petrobras is the only company with the capacity to sell natural gas to state distributors.

Due to this scenario, the Brazilian Association of Pipeline Gas Distributors (Abegás), together with the country’s distributors, joined Cade with a request for precautionary measure to maintain the supply contract in its current form, until defined by the ANP (National Petroleum Agency) infrastructure issues that make it possible to offer the product to distributors. The application at Cade deals with investigation of abuse of economic power and a practice that is harmful to free competition by Petrobras.

The purpose of the representation at Cade is to demonstrate the lack of option for the acquisition of gas. And the distributors also made this move individually to show the lack of contracting capacity, precisely because it is not possible to acquire gas in sufficient quantity to supply the market if not with Petrobras. Therefore, Abegás is seeking to maintain the conditions of the current contracts until the conditions for access to essential infrastructure are actually established and it is possible to acquire competitive gas from competitive sources.

Firjan, in turn, emphasizes that the current supply contract needs to be maintained, so that there is enough time to have a truly competitive market with the effective conditions of the new gas market.

According to the president of Naturgy, Katia Repsold, maintaining the competitiveness of natural gas in Rio de Janeiro, as well as in other states in the country, is essential for the economic development of these regions: “A great mobilization is being carried out to maintain the current conditions of the contract that the distributors have with Petrobras, since it is, at the moment, the only supplier with conditions to guarantee the delivery of the product. Everyone’s collaboration is needed to find an effective solution to reduce the cost of acquiring gas purchased from Petrobras”.

Repsold adds that the company will invest R$300 million in the state in 2022, expanding distribution networks. The forecast is for the continuation of the new phase of expansion of CNG in the state.