PF summons Bolsonaro to testify about leak of secret investigation investigating attack on TSE | Politics

On August 4, Bolsonaro disclosed on social networks the full text of an inquiry by the Federal Police investigating an alleged attack on the internal system of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in 2018 – and which, according to the court itself, did not pose any risk to the elections.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

At the time, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes ordered the opening of the investigation to investigate the leak of information, which is confidential. The decision was based on a request made by the TSE itself.

Moraes also ordered the removal of the links provided by Bolsonaro with the full investigation and the removal of the PF delegate who was responsible for this investigation.

Alexandre de Moraes determines that Bolsonaro be investigated for leaking a secret investigation by the PF

In the transmission that took place in August, Bolsonaro and Federal Deputy Filipe Barros (PSL-PR) disclosed the contents of the PF’s inquiry into the alleged attack on the Superior Electoral Court’s systems.

The information from the investigation was distorted by the two and treated as definitive, even without the conclusion of the investigation by the police.

Afterwards, Jair Bolsonaro published the complete investigation on a social network, which until then had been confidential.

Hours after the broadcast, the TSE released a response to clarify that improper access to the court’s systems did not pose any risk to the integrity of the 2018 elections.

This is because, explained the court, the source code of the programs used undergoes successive checks and tests, able to identify any alteration or manipulation and that nothing unusual has occurred.

The investigation has not yet been concluded by the PF. By law, public servants have an obligation to protect sensitive information.