PF summons Bolsonaro to testify in case of an investigation leak into a hacker attack at the TSE – 12/14/2021 – Panel

President Jair Bolsonaro received a summons from the Federal Police to testify in the investigation into the data leakage of an investigation into a hacker attack on the Superior Electoral Court’s systems in 2018.

Bolsonaro used the contents of the inquiry in an August 4 interview to attack without evidence the security of electronic voting machines and the Brazilian electoral system.

The investigation was requested by the TSE to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, who understood that the case was related to the fake news investigation and ordered an investigation.

After hearing the delegate responsible for the investigation, removed by decision of Moraes, and deputy Filipe Barros (PSL-PR), who had access to the material, delegate Denisse Ribeiro decided to summon the president to testify.

This will be the second time that Bolsonaro has been called by the PF. The first was in the inquiry that investigates the suspicion of interference in the agency, an accusation made by former minister Sergio Moro.

As the Panel showed, in addition to the responsibility for disclosing the documents, the PF finds out how the deputy learned of the existence of the confidential case in progress at the Federal District’s superintendence.

In testimony to the PF, Barros stated that he learned of the investigation through a complaint that reached the printed vote committee, whose bill was discussed by the congressman.

He also said that the investigation released by him and Bolsonaro was not under wraps.

The interview in which Bolsonaro and Barros released the classified information came five days after the July 29 live in which the president had raised suspicions about the security of the ballot boxes.

Like the live one, the interview was targeted by the TSE, who asked Moraes to open an inquiry and started one of the most tense moments in the relationship between Palácio do Planalto and the STF.

Tension was heightened by the September 7 demonstration in which Bolsonaro directly attacked Moraes.

Days later, former president Michel Temer brokered a conversation between Moraes and the president and things got calmer from there.

The truce has been maintained since then, but in recent weeks Bolsonaro has returned to criticize the STF, nodding to its more radical base.