PF Targets Suspicion of Overpriced Purchases of Covid Tests in Japeri, Baixada Fluminense | Rio de Janeiro

The Federal Police (PF) started this Tuesday (14) the Reactive Operation, against Suspicion of overpriced purchases of Covid’s quick tests by the City Hall of Japeri, in Baixada Fluminense.
Agents went out to comply 26 search and seizure warrants in seven municipalities: Rio de Janeiro, Japeri, Laje do Muriaé, Nilópolis, São João de Meriti, Nova Iguaçu and Mesquita. There are no arrest warrants.
The investigation began after Operation Apneuse, in October 2020, and the respective analysis carried out by the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) on contracts from the City of Japeri, which proved an overpriced purchase of respirators.
“The results show that three companies that participated in the bidding process acted in collusion to direct the winning company to sign a contract worth BRL 2 million”, stated the PF, in a note.
The PF also verified that such companies are linked to several bidding processes in several other cities in RJ.
The investigated individuals and legal entities, by court decision, will have bank accounts blocked, assets and values sequestered and will be liable for the crimes of fraud in the bidding process and embezzlement.
In a statement, the City of Japeri stated that “the investigation was launched in 2020 by the PF during the past administration”.
“The new management has no direct or indirect relationship with the company involved and, mainly, with the past administration”, he highlighted.
“We take this opportunity to reaffirm that the City Hall and its public agents are collaborating so that the Federal Police and the Judiciary Power carry out the searches and seizures”, he added.
In October 2020, the PF served five search and seizure warrants in the investigation into the purchase of obsolete and overpriced respirators for Covid’s treatment in Japeri. On the occasion, the then Health Secretary of Japeri, Rozilene Souza Moraes dos Anjos, was removed from the position.
Before the pandemic, the population of Japeri never had a hospital in the city. Only earlier this year the city decided to build a field hospital. And to equip the unit, the city government purchased obsolete respirators from a company that does not exist at the address given.
