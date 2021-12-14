Pfizer says Covid-19 pill reduces risk of hospitalization and death by 89%

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Pfizer says Covid-19 pill reduces risk of hospitalization and death by 89% 9 Views

The most up-to-date data from Pfizer on its experimental treatment with a pill against Covid-19 showed that the drug reduced the risk of hospitalization or death from the disease by 89% if given to adults in risk groups a few days after their first symptoms, he announced. the company in a press release this Tuesday (14).

Pfizer hopes to eventually be able to offer the pills, called Paxlovid, for people to take at home before they get sick enough to need to go to the hospital.

Paxlovid is made up of a mixture of a new antiviral medicine called nirmatrelvir and an older one called ritonavir.

After a month of monitoring the volunteers, the study reported five hospitalizations and no deaths among 697 people who received the drug within the first three days of symptoms.

Among 682 who received placebo, 44 ​​were hospitalized, including 9 who died.

All adults in this study were not vaccinated against Covid-19.

The effectiveness was similar in another group, which underwent another trial period. Administered within the first five days of symptoms, the pill was 88% effective.

The research also showed “an approximately 10-fold decrease in viral load on the fifth day compared to placebo,” the statement said.

“This underscores the potential of this treatment candidate to save the lives of patients around the world, whether they have been vaccinated or not,” Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Variants of concern, such as Ômicron, have exacerbated the need for affordable treatment options for those who contract the virus, and we are confident that, if authorized or approved, this potential treatment can be a critical tool to help contain the pandemic” , complemented the CEO.

The company says it hopes the drug will be able to contain the activity of variants such as Ômicron – and it seems so, in laboratory tests – because the drug blocks an enzyme involved in the virus’s replication. This is unlike the spike protein on the surface of the virus, whose numerous mutations have heightened global concern around the variant.

Pfizer announced that it has shared this latest data with the US regulatory agency, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as part of a continuous data submission process for emergency use authorization.

“It is expected that the complete study data will be released by the end of this month and will be submitted for a publication [em revista científica] peer-reviewed,” added the Pfizer statement.

No date for data analysis has been set by the FDA’s advisory committee, which will evaluate the treatment.

* Translated material. Read the original here.

  • 1 in 16

    Vaccination station at the Museu da República, in Catete, in Rio de Janeiro. See vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil and worldwide

    Credit: Pedro Duran/CNN

  • two in 16

    Nurse shows Covid-19 vaccine for women in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • 3 in 16

    A SUS nurse applies Covid-19 vaccine to a man at her home in Rocinha, Rio, in one of the frequent rounds that health professionals make in the community to immunize people who do not want to go to the clinic

    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • 4 in 16

    Vaccination against Covid-19 in São Paulo

    Credit: Reuters/Carla Carniel

  • 5 in 16

    Nurse in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Ilha de Paquetá, in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Fernando Souza/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • 6 in 16

    Boris Johnson visits Covid-19 vaccination center in London

    Credit: Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images

  • 7 in 16

    Japanese woman screens to be vaccinated against Covid-19

    Credit: Stanislav Kogiku – 2.Aug.2021/Pool Photo via AP

  • 8 in 16

    China vaccinates college students against Covid-19

    Credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • 9 in 16

    Some countries already vaccinate adolescents against Covid-19

    Credit: Getty Images (FG Trade)

  • 10 in 16

    Nurse applies vaccine in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which plans to immunize 10 million in one week

    Credit: Maruf Rahman / Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • 11 in 16

    City of Aue-Bad Schlema, Germany, distributes free hot dogs to those who present their vaccination card

    Credit: Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • 12 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in New Delhi, India

    Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

  • 13 in 16

    45-year-old man is vaccinated at a drive-in post in Bhubaneswar, India

    Credit: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • 14 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccination in prison in Harare, Zimbabwe

    Credit: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

  • 15 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in Dakar, Senegal

    Credit: Fatma Esma Arslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • 16 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in Bangkok, Thailand

    Credit: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Henry Borel case: Dr. Jairinho and Monique meet again at a preliminary hearing | Rio de Janeiro

The 2nd Criminal Court of the Capital resumed, at 10:50 am this Tuesday (14), the …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved